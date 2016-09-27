Parents sued for $10M after boy killed 8-year-old in puppy dispute in Tennessee

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in Jefferson County, Tennessee, on behalf of the girl’s mother, Latasha Dyer, argues that Jason and Mary Ann Tiller had a duty to keep their son from harming others with a firearm.

Makayla Dyer was playing outside her home in White Pine, about 40 miles east of Knoxville, in October when the boy asked her to get the puppies, and shot her after she refused.

The boy was found guilty of first-degree murder in February and sentenced to remain in state custody until he turns 19.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court.