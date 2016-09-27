Man who crashed at Cat Island Park pleads guilty

Joshua Corey Atkinson, 28, 1246 Riverview Drive, entered guilty pleas to a second offense of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Judge Keith Bowers Jr. sentenced Atkinson to 45 days in jail and placed him on Cross Roads probation for a year. Atkinson will not be allowed to drive in Tennessee for the next two years and must complete the DUI driver’s school.

Atkinson was also fined $600 and court costs on the DUI charge and $25 and court costs on each of charges of resisting and leaving the scene charges.

Last week’s crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Highway 19E and Siam Road in Elizabethton. Officer Justin Pearce of the Elizabethton Police Department responded to the scene of the crash at 6:40 p.m. He reported the driver had fled the scene.

Pearce said a Ford Explorer had run off the road and was sitting on a concrete barrier in Cat Island Park.

Pearce said the vehicle had been traveling westbound on Siam Road, crossed U.S. 19E, went over a guardrail and down a bank before coming to rest on the barrier. Police arrested Atkinson a short time later.