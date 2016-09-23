Woman arraigned in husband's shooting death

Keeva Ann Delaney, 20, 205 Edna Court, waived her appearance for the hearing. Her attorney, Bill McManus, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and the case was reset until Nov. 16.

She’s charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. Delaney is accused of killing 26-year-old Aaron Delaney inside her apartment in the early morning hours of June 6.

Delaney told police the gun accidentally went off after her husband hit her in the face and she fell backward, according to a police investigator’s testimony at a preliminary hearing earlier this year.

Police officers responded to the shooting call at Delaney’s apartment around 3:45 a.m. and found Aaron Delaney lying on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delaney is free on bond while her case is pending.