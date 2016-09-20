Substitute teacher pleads to lesser charge

Joshua Michael Fair, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault/provocative offensive touching. He was sentenced to six months supervised probation. Judge Stacy Street also ordered Fair to have no contact with the victim.

The original charge was a class C felony The lesser charge is a class B misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, two other charges were dismissed. Those were carrying a weapon on school property and drug possession. It was found that Fair had a valid prescription for the drug. The knives taken from Fair when he was arrested were ordered to be returned to him.

Fair’s arrest stems from a Nov. 7, 2014, incident at Unaka High School. Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department were called to investigate a report of an alleged sexual assault of a student. The deputies reported two students had complained that Fair, while working as a substitute teacher, had made sexual comments both verbally and electronically through his cell phone to the two girls.

Munsey said school officials interviewed both the students and Fair. The allegation was that Fair had touched, then “rubbed” the buttocks of one of the girls as she was leaving the classroom. The girl went immediately to the school office to report the incident.