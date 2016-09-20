logo
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Lawyers: Sullivan sheriff's lawsuit in legal limbo after sheriff's side asks local judge to recuse

J. H. OSBORNE, NET News Service • Today at 1:49 PM

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson’s $6.5 million lawsuit against the county, filed more than a year ago and claiming inadequate funding for the sheriff’s office, county jail and jail annex, is at another stalemate, according to information distributed Monday to the Sullivan County Commission.

That lawsuit was filed seeking more money for the fiscal year that drew to a close June 30.

For the budget that began July 1, Anderson sought an $8.8 million increase over what the sheriff’s office, county jail and jail annex received last fiscal year.

When the Sullivan County Commission approved a budget for this fiscal year last month, it agreed to a last-minute proposal from longtime Budget Committee Chairman Eddie Williams to increase Anderson’s jail and patrol budgets by $730,717 total to cover the cost of 14 new employees.

