Massachusetts man pleads in 2015 parking lot murder

Anthony T. Hardaway, 35, aka Toney and Tone, of North Adams, Mass., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit felony murder in the February 2015 shooting death of Perry Folk, aka Troy Nelson Jr. and Twink. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but will be eligible for release on parole after serving 30 percent.

Johnson City police responded to the scene at Roadrunner, 1908 E. Unaka Ave., after reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 18, 2015, in the convenience store’s parking lot. By the time police arrived, one vehicle had sped off, and officers found Folk, 38, lying in the parking lot dead from a gunshot wound. Folk was living on McCall Circle in Johnson City at the time of his death, but was a former resident of Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

Investigators later determined Hardaway was driving the car, but he wasn’t the one who shot Folk. That person, who has not been publicly identified, is in custody on unrelated federal charges, but Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle said formal charges have not been filed in Washington County on the murder. A third person, Tonya Hartley, was also determined to be in the vehicle that night, but was not charged.

The investigation led police to Massachusetts where Hardaway was arrested. Police there stopped a vehicle for an unrelated reason, but information obtained during that traffic stop led them to Hardaway. It took approximately four months for the extradition process to be completed and have Hardaway returned to Tennessee to face the murder charge. In the meantime, he was indicted buy a grand jury on a single count of felony murder.

“The evidence showed that Mr. Hardaway was not the shooter. He was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting,“ McArdle said.

As Hardaway fled the scene, he ran over Folk, but apparently told police he didn’t mean to and was just trying to get out of the area.

More details about the case, and other charges, will be published as soon as the information becomes available.