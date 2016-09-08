Woman accused of killing husband, former Jonesborough worker's child rape charge among grand jury indictments

Keeva Ann Delaney (Wilson), 20, 205 Edna Court, Apt. 94, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment in the early morning shooting on June 6 at her apartment. She told police a gun accidentally went off after her husband hit her in the face and she fell backward, according to a police investigator’s testimony during a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court.

Police officers responded to the shooting call at Delaney’s apartment around 3:45 a.m. and found 26-year-old Aaron Delaney lying on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Keeva Ann Delaney’s next appearance in Criminal Court is Sept. 23.

In another case, Stacey J. Canter, 41, 803 Old Boones Creek Road, was indicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape of a child.

Court records filed by Jonesborough Public Safety Officer Wesley Corder detail five separate incidents in which Canter allegedly had some type of sexual contact with a female victim. The statute of rape of a child dictates that the victim be younger than 13. The reported victim’s exact age was not listed by authorities. Jonesborough police began investigating Canter after a report was filed on July 20. According to the affidavit, Canter was interviewed at the police department and gave a statement about the interactions and sexual contact he had with the girl.

Canter had worked for the town of Jonesborough since 2000, but was fired after the allegations surfaced.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury included:

Billy Ray Gunter, 34, and Whitney Danielle Gunter, 28, were indicted on one count of aggravated child neglect. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said actions from the couple contributed to a burn injury on their child’s foot that occurred approximately three weeks before they sought treatment.

Herbert Shasteen, 41, Cemetery Road, on one count of child abuse and neglect. Investigators said Shasteen spanked was spanking his two children and left a large red handprint on his 9-year-old son’s upper back and red marks on his 8-year-old daughter’s back and face.

Ross B. Kelley, 36, no address available, on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. The charges stem from an early morning stabbing inside an apartment at the John Sevier Center, 141 E. Market St., on May 9. When Johnson City police officers responded to the scene, they found two victims, Sarah Marsh and Randall Britt, and a witness, Jeffery Stanley, who all said Kelley attacked them, according to a court document. The alleged assault apparently happened after Kelley walked in on the other three having sex, the document states. Police said Kelley told them he was in a relationship with Marsh. When he saw the three engaged in sexual activity, he apparently became angry, grabbed Marsh and put a knife to her neck, police said.

Walter Wayne Witt III, 33, 100 W. Poplar St., was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, interfering with emergency calls and aggravated assault after an hours-long domestic disturbance that began July 27. The female victim, who wasn’t named, got into her car after work to go home when Witt popped up from the backseat with a knife and demanded that she drive to his home, according to a Johnson City Police Department report. Witt allegedly forced her to change shirts and asked how much money she had. The report said she told him she only had $20, and he told her that that was enough to get to New York. The report said Witt made the woman drive to various places in Washington County for about four hours before she was able to get away and drive to the police station. She didn’t report any injuries. Officers obtained a warrant for Witt’s arrest and found him hiding in the attic of his residence, the report said. He wouldn’t come willingly, so officers used a gassing agent to arrest him.

Those indicted by the grand jury are set for arraignment in Criminal Court on Sept. 23.