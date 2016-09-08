Former Blue Plum director indicted on theft, forgery

Deanna L. Hays, 50, director of the Blue Plum Festival, was indicted on one count of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and two counts of forgery.

She was arrested June 23, just a couple of weeks after this year’s music and arts festival. Members of Friends of Olde Downtown (now known as the Blue Plum Organization), the group charged with overseeing the annual downtown festival and the “First Friday” events, reported discrepancies in the organization’s finances to the Johnson City Police Department.

Two members, group President Shannon Castillo and Vice President Tracy Johnson, told police Hays had signed their names to 38 checks without their permission.

The 38 checks totaled $49,950, according to a court record, and were written between September 2015 through the beginning of June, just as this year’s annual festival — a ticketed event for the first time — got underway. The missing funds were not reported to police until June 14, according to court records.

Few other details have been made public about the alleged theft, partly due to Hays’ decision to waive a preliminary hearing when the case first went to General Sessions Court. Blue Plum leaders have declined to comment about the matter, citing the “ongoing investigation.”

“The Blue Plum Organization cannot comment at this time due to ongoing criminal and civil investigations of an independent contractor for the festival,” Castillo wrote in an email sent to the Johnson City Press after Hays’ arrest became public. “We will have a statement at the appropriate time. The Blue Plum Organization remains solvent and will work to continue to bring cultural events into downtown Johnson City.”

Hays is free on $10,000 bond. Her first Criminal Court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.