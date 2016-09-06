Oaks indicted in February crash

Jerry Ray Oaks, 34, 250 Piercetown Road, Butler, was indicted by a Carter County grand jury last Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide (intoxication), driving on a revoked license and an enhancement factor on the revoked license charge because he had one prior conviction on Aug. 12, 2003.

Hitechew was killed in a head-on collision at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 13. The accident was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Trooper Brad Proffitt testified before the grand jury.

The accident took place on the new Gap Creek Highway south of Jim Elliott Road. The Highway Patrol report said Oaks was driving a 2007 Jeep northward in the wrong lane and struck a 2009 Lexus driven by Hitechew. Both vehicles erupted in flames.

Oaks was arrested at his residence by Sgt. Mark McClain and Deputy Michael Malone at 8:15 a.m. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street set bond for Oaks at $50,000. He is scheduled for arraignment during the next session of Criminal Court.