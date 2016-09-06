Judge removes lead defense counsel in Azotea trial

Street reached the decision Tuesday morning, following arguments by District Attorney Tony Clark and Azotea’s other defense attorney, Gene Scott.

“Mr. Finney has done nothing wrong,” Street said. The judge also said Finney acted correctly when he discovered he had once prosecuted Azotea more than a decade ago.

“I have no doubt he had no knowledge,” Street said of Finney’s past association with Azotea.

In summing up the prior hearings the court has held on the matter, Street said Finney only remembered his prior contact with Azotea when he was recently cleaning out an office and found a newspaper clipping he had stored away.

The news story was about his prosecution of Azotea around 2001 on a Washington County case involving a carjacking. That case was a part of a bank-robbery case in federal court.

“Some people may find it strange that Mr. Finney did not remember he prosecuted Azotea, but he prosecuted thousands of cases during the years he was with the district attorney’s office,” Street said.

Street’s decision was based on the fact that Azotea is facing the death sentence.

In the event the jury does convict Azotea and he is sentenced to death, the trial will be scrutinized in minute detail by some of the leading legal minds in the nation.

The judge said every decision in the trial is subject to that scrutiny, and Finney’s prior association with Azotea will naturally be examined closely.

Part of the reason the association is important is that Azotea’s conviction in the earlier robbery and carjacking case is being used as factors in seeking the death sentence.

Azotea’s desire to retain Finney as his lead counsel did not factor in the decision. Street said Azotea’s regard for Finney is all sunny now, but if he is convicted, his opinion of his counsel may change.

Street said the first murder trial he worked as a defense attorney happened 24 years ago, and it is still being examined.

“There are cases in Sullivan County that have gone on for over 30 years,” Street said.

In his decision, Street elevated Azotea’s other attorney, Gene Scott, to the lead attorney for the defense and asked Scott to select a qualified co-counsel for the case.

Street set the next recall in the case for Nov. 21, with a goal of holding the trial in September 2017.