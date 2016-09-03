Judges: Courts can't function without jurors

Two weeks ago, 11 jurors failed to show up for jury selection for a murder trial in Judge Stacy Street’s court. To say the least, he was aggravated as the list of no-shows grew longer.

“It’s extremely important,” Street said about jury service. “The only way we can have jury trials is to have jurors. What upset me last week is all of those jurors had gone through jury orientation and excuses for financial hardships, medical and scheduling had been handled by the court.”

He ordered sheriff’s deputies to hand deliver letters to those 11 jurors demanding their presence in court last week. Street said one of the jurors had been excused but his name was inadvertently left on the list for that particular trial. The others, he said, simply forgot to call the previous day after 5 p.m. to see if they needed to report.

While he could have found them in contempt of court and fined them $50, he didn’t Instead, the judge extended their service for one month.

Being selected for jury duty is random, said Washington County Circuit Court Clerk Karen Guinn.

“We get an updated CD every two years from the Department of Safety,” Guinn said. “We don’t pull jurors from voter rolls anymore.”

The program used to generate the jury pool list randomly selects a specified percentage of citizens with Department of Safety identification from each ZIP code, she said, and that percentage is based on population. That means there will be more names from Johnson City than other locations within Washington County.

“We send out 550 notices,” Guinn said. Of that number, roughly 200 to 250 will show up on jury orientation day. Guinn said that a few days after notices have been mailed, her office starts getting calls from people with questions about the process, but mostly with excuses about why they can’t serve. Part of the reason is that some may have moved out of the county, which would disqualify them from serving here, or they may have a medical issue that would prevent them from serving.

The clerk’s office has the authority to excuse potential jurors if they provide proof they’ve moved or if they are 72 years old or older. Judges in the district must approve medical excuses, she said. At jury orientation, the large pool is divided into three panels, and they serve for four months. Judges rotate the panels so people are less likely to be called for back-to-back trials.

But there are generally few jury trials in Washington County, Guinn said. A new jury pool reported for orientation just last week, so they will serve the remainder of the year. During the previous four months, there were four jury trials in the county, Guinn said. During orientation, the judge will entertain jurors’ excuses about why they can’t serve, or if there are certain dates they won’t be available. Some may be excused for the entire term, while others may have only a couple of weeks available that they can serve.

Judge Lisa Rice said one thing that can make it difficult to select a jury is if there are multiple defendants. If that’s the case, each defendant has a set number of challenges they can use to get a potential juror off the panel. If there aren’t enough jurors who show up, there is the potential to run out of people to serve.

“If we run out of jurors we have to declare a mistrial,” Rice said. She’s found that when jurors actually serve on a jury, most are glad they were selected.

Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley said she’s seen a case go down to the wire in a civil case where one party was a well-known doctor in the community. So many people knew him that jurors were “dropping like flies,” she said, meaning they had to be excused because of potential bias.

“I was down to one potential juror when we finally sat a jury,” Stanley said.

Stanley said it’s important to give “litigants the opportunity to get something resolved and get on with their life. When you have this stuff hanging over your head, and sometimes it’s for years, it’s enormous,” stress.

Street, Rice, Stanley and Circuit Court Judge Eddie Lauderback all said they realize jury service is an inconvenience for most people, but it’s so important for the people involved in the case that it’s a necessary inconvenience.

“We can’t have a shootout at the OK corral,” Stanley said. “But you also don’t live in the Middle East where there is no right to a jury trial. You have rights here, but there area also responsibilities.”

Lauderback, who had a two-day civil jury trial last week, said jury service is one of the few things the government asks of citizens.

“I told the jury … there’s not a whole lot of things our government asks them to do,” Lauderback said. “This is one of those civic duties. It’s an opportunity to give back to their community. What a lot of people don’t realize is …. the amount of time that goes into preparing a case. We had an expert witness involved. If for some reason we run through the prospective jurors who are there, then the case gets continued and we’ve incurred a lot of costs. There can be thousands of dollars in preparation expense that can be incurred again if not enough people don’t show up.”

That’s also true in criminal cases, Rice and Street said.

But judges have also found that when people do actually serve on a jury, most are glad they served.

“Once people serve on a jury, they’ll say they enjoyed it,” Rice said. They’re privileged to something that’s very ancient and very sacred.”