Bales to serve 6 months for crash that killed Johnson City teen

Ira Bales, who was 19 at the time of the fiery Dec. 11 crash, will serve the remainder of his sentence on probation. Bales is expected to report into state custody Dec. 10.

Bales was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for the death of Tanner Wolfe, 19, also of Johnson City. The two graduated from Science Hill High School together and were good friends.

The deadly crash happened in the early morning hours on Carroll Creek Road near a single-lane tunnel. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene and found burning wreckage and Wolfe trapped inside. Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bales was injured, but was able to escape the badly damaged sedan before deputies arrived. In the report, Sheriff’s Deputy D. Collins wrote, “The driver had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and when asked if he had been drinking, stated yes.”

The day after the crash, Bales’ father, Johnson City Schools Superintendent Richard Bales, issued a statement expressing his family’s condolences to Wolfe’s family.

