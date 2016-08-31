Boy accused in murder of elderly NE Tennessee woman will be tried as an adult

On Monday, a transfer hearing was held for the boy, now 15, in Hawkins County Juvenile Court.

Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd ordered the boy transferred to adult court Tuesday.

On May 18, 2015, shortly before 11 p.m., 79-year-old Margaret Jack Sliger was found murdered in the yard outside her home on Isenberg Lane in the Mooresburg community at the far west end of Hawkins County.

