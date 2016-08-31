homicide Boy accused in murder of elderly NE Tennessee woman will be tried as an adult JEFF BOBO, NET News Service ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County boy accused of the brutal shooting and stabbing murder of an elderly retired school teacher last year will be tried as an adult. On Monday, a transfer hearing was held for the boy, now 15, in Hawkins County Juvenile Court. Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd ordered the boy transferred to adult court Tuesday. On May 18, 2015, shortly before 11 p.m., 79-year-old Margaret Jack Sliger was found murdered in the yard outside her home on Isenberg Lane in the Mooresburg community at the far west end of Hawkins County. More on the court’s decision from the Kingsport Times-News. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.