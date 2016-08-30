10 sentenced from Johnson City crack cocaine ring

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the conspiracy was responsible for the distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of crack cocaine throughout Johnson City. The ring procured both powder cocaine and crack cocaine from suppliers in New York, North Carolina and elsewhere. The contraband was then taken to Tennessee, where facilitators, couriers and distributors collaborated to sell the drugs throughout Northeast Tennessee.

A total of 21 people have been charged in the investigation, and nine of those have been sentenced. Among them were four Johnson City residents along with men from Jonesborough and Kingsport:

• Narvell Kentez McDermott, 30, Johnson City, 34 months.

• Arlando Carroll Story, 28, Johnson City, 108 months.

• Ernest Brandon Weaver, 29, Johnson City, 42 months.

• David Keith Workman, 37, Johnson City, 120 months.

• Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 28, Kingsport, 70 months.

• Rashad El-Amin Feggans, 39, Jonesborough, 156 months.

Also sentenced were:

• Antione Leroy Bishop, 33, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 57 months.

• John Robert Lovitt, II, 32, Ayden, North Carolina, 135 months.

• Brandon Gustavious Porter, 33, Charlotte, North Carolina; 37 months.

The most recent conviction occurred Monday when U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer found Thomas Lee Newman Sr., also known as “Tree,” 37, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 280 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base (crack). Newman also was convicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; and one count of distribution of cocaine base.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 14 in U.S. District Court. Because of his extensive criminal record, Newman faces a mandatory term of life imprisonment. Federal sentences are not parolable.

The remaining defendants are either awaiting sentencing or pending trial.

The multiyear investigation was the product of a partnership between the Narcotics Unit of the Johnson City Police Department and the FBI.