Johnson City woman pleads guilty to facilitation to tamper with evidence for hiding murder weapon and second gun

Tonya Hartley, 26, pleaded guilty to facilitation to tampering with evidence for hiding two guns used in the shootout between Moses Alfonso Ballard Jr., 31, and Michael Rowe, 30, that left Rowe dead.

Hartley was inside a vehicle with Rowe in the early morning hours of July 4, 2014, when Ballard, standing by the driver’s door, started shooting.

Ballard was convicted by a jury last week of second-degree murder in Rowe’s death. The trial lasted three days with a full day of jury selection, a full day of testimony and a third day spent listening to attorneys’ closing arguments.

The jury deliberated about six hours before returning the guilty verdict. Ballard was charged with first-degree murder for Rowe’s death, but the jury opted for the lesser charge.

Hartley’s case was scheduled to be resolved after the verdict was returned, but it was so late Thursday when Ballard’s trial concluded that Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street decided to handle the matter Friday.

In addition to the tampering charge, Hartley had also faced an aggravated assault charge because police investigators originally thought she shot Ballard in the buttocks as he ran away from the scene where Rowe was on the ground bleeding.

“We dismissed the aggravated assault but she pleaded to facilitation to tampering with evidence,” said Assistant District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. “We felt like the proof showed the person who actually hit (Ballard) was Michael Rowe.”

Prior to the shooting, Rowe and Ballard had a verbal altercation after Ballard assaulted Selena Allen inside a Myrtle Avenue residence. Allen and a group of friends were planning to go out that night, but after the altercation everyone changed their minds and left, including Ballard.

Rowe and Hartley left together but returned a short time later, reportedly to retrieve a cell phone charger they had left behind.

Ballard had already returned to the residence, reportedly to apologize to Rowe for the encounter.

He went to Rowe’s vehicle, according to a witness, and was talking before he raised a weapon and fired at Rowe, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Ballard dropped his gun and ran off. Then Rowe got out of his car shooting at Ballard.

Baldwin said that based on information from a woman down the street whom Ballard asked for help after the shooting because he was injured, prosecuors determined it was Rowe who shot Ballard, not Hartley.

Baldwin said Ballard approached that woman before Hartley fired in his direction.

Hartley “did collect both guns, and she hid them in a house close to where the shooting occurred,” Baldwin said. “But that same night she took police to where she took the guns. Taking all that together, we decided it just as likely that Michael Rowe shot him,” so the assault charge was dismissed.

Hartley, who had been in custody since violating her bond monitoring, was released after her plea Friday. She will serve two years of probation for the tampering conviction.