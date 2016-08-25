UDATED: Jury returns second degree murder conviction in 2014 Myrtle Avenue shooting death

“Nothing can bring my son back. I don’t really feel like there was justice here today,” said Caroline Jackson, mother of Michael Rowe, who was shot three times while sitting inside his vehicle in the early morning of July 4, 2014.

“This man murdered my son in cold blood and I’ll never see him again,” Jackson said. “He’s taken part of my heart out. This guy showed no remorse in the courtroom. I don’t see how they didn’t convict him of first-degree murder, but his time will come and he’ll be judged one day.”

Ballard, 31, is already serving a total of 20 years on two prior convictions. He was on probation at the time of Rowe’s shooting death.

Assistant District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin and Fred Lance said while it wasn’t a first-degree murder conviction, they realize how hard the jury worked to reach the verdict.

If there’s any consolation for Rowe’s family, it could lie in the sentence Ballard faces. As a multiple offender, his sentencing range enhanced to 25 to 40 years in prison.

The sentence for the murder conviction will be consecutive to what he’s already serving. A range two offender must serve 85 percent of a sentence for a second-degree murder conviction.

Ballard showed no emotion as the jury foreman read the panel’s verdict. His attorney, Chris Byrd, had no comment afterwards.

Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street set a sentencing hearing for Ballard on Oct. 6.

-------------

Reported earlier:

Jurors hearing evidence in the 2014 slaying began deliberations shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday after listening to closing arguments before lunch.

The panel retired to the jury room at 1:51 p.m.

Thursday morning, defense attorney Chris Byrd put on one witness. Jennifer Spivey, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation latent fingerprint expert, who testified no fingerprints were found on shell casings from the 2014 shooting that were sent to her for examination.

Moses Ballard, 31, has been on trial this week on a first-degree murder charge in the July 4, 2014 shooting death of Michael Rowe, 30. Both men were at a Myrtle Avenue residence the night of July 3, 2014 where they became involved in a chest-bumping verbal altercation.

Witnesses said it started after Ballard jerked a woman off the couch where she was sitting beside Rowe, and assaulted her.

Ballard did not testify.

“Selena Allen, she’s all dolled up I guess you’d say, ready to go out,” Assistant District Attorney Ken Baldwin told the jury during closings. Ballard was looking at Allen’s shoe, had her foot in his hand and then lifted her leg higher. She testified she pushed him with her toes and told him to stop, then he smacked her.

“He pulls her off the couch, smacks her. He warps her good. He drags her on the floor. Then he hits her again,” Baldwin said, recapping Allen’s testimony. “Is that normal reaction? No it’s not normal. It’s a very aggressive reaction to almost nothing. And he’s angry. Michael Rowe, he didn’t like,” what Ballard did, Baldwin said. “Who would? (Rowe) gets up, gets in Moses’ face, He’s not being unnecessarily mean, he’s just angry.

“They’re chest-to-chest,” Baldwin said. “Michael Rowe was saying, ‘Get out, get out, go, do not come back.’”

Both men ended up leaving, but both also returned. Ballard approached Rowe as Rowe sat in the driver’s seat of his Honda Accord. Rowe, who had left with Tonya Hartley, was waiting for her to return to the car when Ballard allegedly went to apologize to Rowe for the earlier interaction.

Another woman at the residence — who also had a previous relationship with Ballard — was Brittney Maples. She testified she saw Ballard talking while standing at Rowe’s door, then he pulled out a gun and started shooting into the car.

“Why does he need to apologize to Michael Rowe?” Baldwin said. “He should be apologizing to Selena Allen. He doesn’t seek out Selena.”

Allen testified she heard a quick succession of gunshots. When she did open the door, Allen said she saw Ballard running away and Rowe getting out of his vehicle holding his abdomen before firing his weapon in the direction Ballard ran.

“You have to look at this stuff all together,” Baldwin said. “Evidence in a trial is like a puzzle. You start taking these pieces of a puzzle and put them together.”

In defense attorney Chris Byrd’s closing arguments, he focused on several points, including the lack of blood inside Rowe’s car; that Maples had changed her testimony from what she said at the preliminary hearing; that another state witness, Koron Fairley, had something to gain by telling police Ballard came the night of the shooting to retrieve a weapon Fairley was holding for him.

Prosecutors said there was no blood in the car because, as the pathologist testified, two gunshot wounds to Rowe’s upper left arm didn’t bleed much and the fatal shot to his abdomen caused internal bleeding, not external bleeding.

Assistant District Attorney Fred Lance reminded the jury what Maples said about previously testifying she didn’t see the shooting.

“She said, ‘I’m afraid. I know what he’s capable of,’” Lance said.

Byrd told the jury that the pattern of shell casings in the road after the shooting indicated Rowe was the aggressor, but Lance had an explanation for that.

“Moses Ballard did run,” Lance said. “Some might call that self-defense. Some might call it getting away from the crime scene. Look at the reality of the evidence. In totality, it builds a reasonable case that Moses Ballard was out to kill Michael Rowe.”

Byrd said Fairley had much to gain by testifying against Ballard. Fairley faces a 20 year to life federal prison sentence later this year on a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine conviction. Byrd questioned the timing of Fairley telling police about the weapon he said Ballard retrieved from him.

“Poor Mr. Fairley. (Ballard) probably didn’t find him in the church basement, but you don’t find someone to hold a gun for you there either,” Lance said.

Byrd’s theory was that Rowe fired first and Ballard could have reached into the car and grabbed another gun from Rowe to defend himself. Byrd focused on what appeared to be a bullet hole on the inside of the driver’s door and a corresponding “pump knot,” as Baldwin called it, on the outside of the door. He said that was also in the same trajectory of the spray of glass on the road, and said it could show Rowe fired from inside the car.

Johnson City Police Investigator Johnny Willis answered questions from Byrd about the “pump knot” damage, but said there was some rust around the top of that damage so he believed it was from a previous incident.

Photos of the spot show it was not completely rusted over, but revealed rust at the top of the area and possibly at the bottom. Byrd conjectured that moisture associated with humid days in July in Tennessee could have contributed to that rust. Willis said he didn’t think so because none of the other bullet holes had any rust.

Likely the most dramatic evidence presented to the jury was Rowe’s vehicle.

Prosecutors had the car towed to the back parking lot of the courthouse, where jurors were able to inspect it with trajectory rods inserted into the bullet holes.

In closings, Baldwin said it showed Ballard’s intent.

“Every one of those shots are aimed at the driver,” Baldwin said. “One central location, the driver, which was Michael Rowe. “You shoot into a car six times at close range, you intend to kill the person that’s in that car.”