Elizabethton teacher pleads guilty, resigns on reckless endangerment conviction

Moore’s plea was a plea by information agreement. Such an agreement with the state means the charge bypassed the grand jury.

The sentencing form indicated the victim and Sgt. Chris Bowers, the Elizabethton Police Department investigator, both agreed to the plea.

Bowers’ investigation led to an information paper to the court that said Moore “did commit the offense of felony reckless endangerment by recklessly engaging in forceful conduct that placed (the victim) in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

He was sentenced to a year of probation, fined $50 and court costs and was ordered to pay $100 per month restitution until settling the outstanding balance. Judge Lisa Rice also ordered Moore to have no contact with the victim.

Moore resigned from the school system in April.

Corey Gardenhour, director of schools for the Elizabethton school system, said he had not yet seen the plea agreement.

He said the school board and public were notified in April that police started an investigation into the inappropriate contact allegation. Gardenhour also confirmed Moore’s resignation.