UPDATED with new video, trial coverage: Jury views bullet-riddled car from Johnson City shooting death

Moses Alfonso Ballard Jr., 31, is on trial this week on a first-degree murder charge for the July 4, 2014, shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Rowe. Both men were living in Johnson City at the time of the shooting and had been at the same residence at 1406 E. Myrtle St. in the hours prior to their deadly encounter.

Jurors began hearing testimony shortly after 8:30 a.m. after a long day Tuesday selecting the panel and attorneys making their opening statements. On Wednesday, Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street kept pushing on, as the jury agreed they were holding up OK and were not too tired. Court didn’t recess for the day until nearly 7 p.m.

State prosecutors on the case – Assistant District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin and Fred Lance – put 12 witnesses on the stand – two of them twice – to present its entire case Wednesday.

The day even included a field trip of sorts, as jurors were taken to the back parking lot so they could see Rowe’s Honda Accord and the bullet holes that riddled it.

To demonstrate the trajectory of the bullets shot into the car, police had placed rods through the holes, which gave a clearer picture of where the shooter was standing.

One of those bullet holes was consistent with the fatal shot to Rowe’s abdomen, according to testimony from Dr. Nicole Masian, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Rowe.

She testified Rowe also had a gunshot wound to the upper arm that went all the way through and grazed his back.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation firearms expert Teri Arney testified that the TBI lab received two guns, 20 shell casings and three bullets, including one that prosecutors said was recovered from Rowe’s clothing.

She tested the items and was able to determine which gun the bullets were fired from, and said they all came from the same gun.

More than a dozen shell casings recovered from outside the car came from the other pistol Arney examined, she testified.

Prosecutors’ theory of the case is that Ballard shot at Rowe while Rowe was seated in the driver’s seat of his car. Rowe got out of his car injured but was able to return fire as Ballard ran off.

Their encounter supposedly happened as Ballard approached Rowe to apologize for a verbal altercation the men had earlier in the evening inside the house where Rowe was parked.

Other testimony the jury heard Wednesday included:

• Selena Allen, who told the jury she and several others – Rowe, Brittney Maples and Tonya Harley – were at Wesley Blair’s house the evening of July 3.

The group planned to go out to celebrate the 4th of July later, but were hanging out beforehand. Allen testified that she was sitting beside Rowe on the couch when Ballard showed up.

At first everything was OK. Ballard said something about Allen’s shoes and she had her foot up as he looked at them.

Allen testified Ballard tried to raise her leg up more and she pushed against him with her toes. That’s when he grabbed her, pulled her off the couch onto the floor and slapped her, Allen testified.

Allen said Rowe got angry and got up and told Ballard to get out. The two men chest bumped and yelled at each other before Allen and Hartley got between them and Ballard left.

At that point, everyone was too upset to go out so the group began to go their own way. Rowe and Hartley left, but returned shortly to retrieve something they had left behind.

By then, Ballard was back and had asked Maples where Rowe went because he wanted to apologize to him, according to Maples’ testimony.

Hartley entered the house about that time to get her things and told Ballard he needed to apologize to Rowe, Maples said. Ballard went out and toward Rowe’s vehicle.

Maples testified that she saw the whole thing go down – although she had previously told police she didn’t see the shooting. She testified she was watching to see what would happen when Ballard approached Rowe.

She testified she could see Ballard talking to Rowe, who was still in his car, then Ballard pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Maples said Ballard backed away, still shooting, then ran off as Rowe got out of the car, holding his abdomen, and fired a gun in the direction where Ballard ran.

Maples said she went outside but couldn’t see where Ballard went. When she went to the front of the house, Rowe was on the ground. Allen testified that after the shooting stopped, she opened the door, ran toward Rowe and caught him before he collapsed.

“I opened the door and Ballard was running,” Allen said. “Michael was getting out of the car shooting at him.”

Early in the investigation, police said Hartley ran after Ballard and shot at him, then hid both guns used in the shooting before police arrived.

Jurors also heard from Koron Fairley, who testified that a couple of weeks before the shooting Ballard had asked him to hold onto a weapon for him. He said he agreed and that Ballard retrieved it the same night as the shooting.

Fairley has his own legal problems and is currently in federal custody on drug charges. He pleaded guilty recently in U.S. District Court to crack cocaine conspiracy distribution charges that could get him 20 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced later this year. His testimony is apparently part of the plea deal he entered in Federal Court.

His first statement to police about the gun was in January 2015 – after the shooting and after he had knowledge he was under federal investigation, but before he was charged.

He apparently talked to police again early 2016 about the case, and made comments about wanting to be sure he had some help in his federal case.

He denied being promised anything from federal prosecutors if he cooperated in the murder investigation and denied saying anything about that to police. Investigator Johnny Willis later testified he didn’t remember Fairley saying “20 years wasn’t good enough,” or that he’d do anything to beat the drug charge.

But when defense attorney Chris Byrd replayed the snippets of the police interview with Fairley, Fairley could be heard making those comments.

Byrd focused a lot of his cross examination of Willis on photographs of the crime scene and of Rowe’s car.

He honed in on what appeared to be a bullet hole on the inside of the driver’s door and a corresponding dent on the outside of the door, hoping to show Rowe had fired his gun from inside the car.

Willis said that particular damage had rusted where the paint had flecked off, but the bullet holes that were caused from the outside did not have rust, so he thought the one Byrd pointed out was previous damage.

Byrd also questioned Willis about how the spray pattern of the window glass on the road was in a diagonal direction, which was perpendicular to where the car had been – again, trying to show Rowe fired from inside the car at Ballard.

He also asked Willis if it was possible for someone outside the car to reach inside and grab a weapon in a driver’s lap if the driver was occupied trying to unjam a weapon he was firing.

Willis said he could not make that determination. There was an unfired bullet located in the passenger’s seat of Rowe’s car, which Byrd implied could have come from the process of unjamming a jammed gun.

By day’s end, prosecutors had presented its case and Byrd presented the routine oral motion for acquittal. Street denied the motion and recessed court until 9 a.m. Thursday.

It’s still unknown if the defense will present any witnesses or if attorneys will go straight into closing arguments Thursday morning.

Ballard remains jailed on a $200,000 bond while the case is pending. Hartley was charged in the case with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Ballard and tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the guns.

Reported earlier:

A Washington County trial jury was able to see and examine up close the vehicle inside which a man was killed two years ago during a verbal altercation with another person.

The panel spent about 10 minutes Wednesday morning walking around the car — which prosecutors had arranged to be taken to the back parking lot of the Justice Center in Jonesborough — taking notes and inspecting trajectory rods placed through bullet holes to show the paths.

Moses Ballard, 31, of Johnson City, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 4, 2014 shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Rowe, also of Johnson City. The men had a verbal altercation earlier in the evening inside a friend's residence on Myrtle Avenue. That started over Ballard allegedly assaulting Selena Allen, who was sitting on a couch beside Rowe at the time.

Rowe and Ballard had a heated exchange, bumped chests a little and Rowe ordered Ballard to leave.

Ballard did leave, as did Rowe and another woman, Tonya Hartley. But all three ended up back at the residence - Rowe and Hartley because they'd forgotten something and Ballard, who told a witness wanted to apologize to Rowe.

When Ballard saw that Rowe had returned, he went outside to Rowe's vehicle. The men were talking, although no one heard that exchange, and then Ballard started shooting at Rowe, who was sitting in the driver's seat.

Witness Brittney Maples, who dated Ballard for two years before the shooting but was broken up from him at the time, testified she looked out the window to see what was going to happen when Ballard went out to apologize to Rowe.

Maples testified that she saw Ballard shoot toward the driver's door and heard the shots. She said she saw Ballard back away, still shooting, then turn and run. That's when Rowe got out of the vehicle holding his side, Maples testified, and shot multiple rounds toward Ballard.

Maples previously testified at preliminary hearing that she did not see the shooting.

When defense attorney Chris Byrd questioned her about that, Maples said she was afraid of Ballard, but had since been told "it would be in my best interest to testify against him."

Maples said "several" people told her that, but she could not recall who it was.

Prior to Maples' testimony, Allen had testified that just before Ballard showed up at the residence that night when everyone was still there, Rowe had told her he had to get out of town or "somebody's gonna get me or I'm gonna get somebody."

Keep checking with www.JohnsonCityPress.com for more details about the trial. Follow Becky Campbell @CampbellinCourt as she live tweets trial coverage.