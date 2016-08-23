Trial underway in 2014 Johnson City murder case

Moses Alfonso Ballard Jr., 31, is accused of gunning down 30-year-old Michael Rowe as Rowe sat in a parked car outside a Myrtle Street residence. Johnson City police said the men had a verbal altercation earlier in the evening while both were inside the home of Selena Allen.

Ballard was told to leave, and he did. Rowe and Tonya Hartley also left and were sitting in a vehicle when Ballard returned and another verbal altercation ensued between the men before shots were fired.

Ballard allegedly shot first, shooting through the car door and window, but Rowe returned fire. Ballard was injured, but fled, and Rowe collapsed in the road. He was later pronounced dead at the Johnson City Medical Center.

During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney General Ken Baldwin told the jury that Ballard had arrived uninvited at Allen’s home and everything was fine initially.

He said Ballard suddenly grabbed the woman’s leg, then assaulted her while she was sitting on a couch beside Rowe, who got up and told Ballard to leave.

There was no physical altercation between the men, Baldwin said, and Ballard left. Afterward, Rowe and another woman, Tonya Hartley, also left but returned shortly thereafter because they had left a cell phone charger behind.

“When they come back, guess who’s back?” Baldwin asked. “Moses Ballard had come back to the residence.”

Baldwin told the jury they would hear Koron Fairley testify that Ballard showed up at his residence asking for a gun Ballard had previously left with Fairley for safekeeping before returning to Allen’s house.

Continuing his opening statements, Baldwin said Rowe stayed in his car while Hartley went inside to get the charger, then Ballard exited the house and approached Rowe’s car, the prosecutor said.

As the men talked, Hartley returned to the car and about that time, Ballard started shooting at Rowe, Baldwin said. Rowe got out, also shooting, but collapsed in the street as Ballard dropped his weapon and fled, Baldwin said.

Ballard was also injured by a gunshot wound to the buttocks. What Baldwin didn’t tell the jury is that Hartley took off after Ballard and she’s reportedly the one who shot Ballard in the rear.

Police said after the shooting, Hartley retrieved Rowe’s gun and hid them both. Hartley is also charged in the case with aggravated assault on Ballard and tampering with evidence for hiding the guns.

Rowe’s vehicle will apparently be a big part of Wednesday’s evidence as Baldwin told jurors they would be able to see the car. Prosecutors plan to take jurors to the courthouse parking lot so the panel can inspect it.

Defense attorney Chris Byrd told the jury he hopes they do inspect the car carefully and ask, “Where’s the blood?” He said the state wants them to believe Rowe was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat, but the vehicle contained no blood evidence.

“The state told you there were 13 shots fired out of this 9mm gun Mr. Rowe had,” Byrd said. “The state tried to tell you the injuries Mr. Rowe had happened inside the car. If that’s true, where’s the blood in the car?

“In fact, you’ll see, the pathologist will show you there’s no way he could have been sitting in that seat and sustain the injuries he did.”

Byrd was also critical of the state’s theory of how Fairley plays into the case.

“This story the state wants you to believe about Koron Fairley is so patently absurd,” Byrd said. “You’ll see the story Mr. Fairley has to say to you is motivated by anything but the truth. When you get finished listening to Mr. Fairley, I doubt you’ll believe” anything he says.

Fairley, who has his own legal problems is currently in federal custody on drug charges. He pleaded guilty recently in U.S. District Court to cocaine charges that could get him 20 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced later this year. His testimony is apparently part of the plea deal he entered in federal court.

Baldwin told the jury that when Ballard was taken to the hospital and was asked about his medical history, he told a nurse that he had taken cocaine, a form of the drug ecstasy called Molly and marijuana.

Baldwin said the drug combination could explain witnesses who gave reports of Ballard’s erratic behavior the night of the shooting.

Byrd’s theory of the case is that Ballard returned to Myrtle Street to smooth things over with everyone after the altercation inside Allen’s house.

“Mr. Ballard has come back to make peace,” Byrd said. Ballard “wants to squash this dispute between them.”

After closing arguments, Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street ended court for the day and said testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Ballard remains jailed on $200,000 bond while the case is pending.

——

Reported earlier:

Jury selection is underway in a 2014 murder case that left a Johnson City man dead and another accused of shooting the victim as he sat inside a vehicle.

Moses Ballard Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 4, 2014, shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Rowe as Rowe sat in a parked car outside a Myrtle Street residence.

The men had apparently been involved in an altercation earlier in the evening inside the residence after Rowe came to the defense of a mutual acquaintance Ballard had smacked, police said. The woman broke up the altercation and Ballard left.

He returned around 1 a.m. while Rowe was sitting in a vehicle talking to a friend, Tonya Hartley. Ballard and Rowe had a verbal altercation at that point and exchanged gunfire.

Ballard was wounded, dropped his weapon and ran from the scene, according to Johnson City police.

Investigators said Hartley retrieved Ballard’s weapon, ran after him and fired several shots. She is accused of hiding both weapons and was later arrested on charges of aggravated assault against Ballard and tampering with evidence.

As of noon, five potential jurors were dismissed for cause — meaning there was some reason they could not serve effectively — and and five had been excused on challenges, either by the defense or state.

The trial is scheduled to continue through Thursday, and Hartley’s case is expected to be resolved this week as well. She remains free on bond while her case is pending. Ballard is jailed on $200,000 bond.