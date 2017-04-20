Heart-healthy cooking demonstration set in Unicoi

Robin Lynch of Johnson City Medical Center’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab will be a featured presenter and will discuss ways to keep your heart strong.

In this demonstration, cooking methods will be explored that will reduce your risk of heart disease and other chronic conditions. Chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, are often very serious and costly.

Research has shown that those who learn to eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly can lower their risk of complications. Cooking techniques will be demonstrated that will be easy to use at home with the whole family.

Seating is limited. To register or learn more, call the UT Extension Office in Unicoi County at 423-735-1637.