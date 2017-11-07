Elizabethton Christmas tree lighting is next Tuesday

The event is always the kickoff event of the Christmas season in Elizabethton and Carter County.

This year, the observance will be similar to the ones in the recent past. The choirs from Elizabethton High School will once again be singing traditional and classical Christmas songs and will be joined this year by Peyton Wilson, Miss Carter County.

There will also be music provided by the Happy Valley trumpets. The Washington County Regiment of the North Carolina Militia will also fire off a volley from their long rifles.

The honor of turning on the switch to light the Community Christmas Tree will be given this year to the staff of the Elizabethan/Carter County Public Library. “They do so much for the community and all ages in the community from preschool to seniors,” Tonya Stevens, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Master of ceremonies this year will be Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hitechew.

The tree lighting is only the first official event. The community also looks forward to the annual Christmas Parade, which will take place this year on Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m. The theme for his year is “Christmas Around the World.”

The Chamber has set Monday, Nov. 27 as the deadline for entering this year’s parade. Anyone who would like to be a part of the parade may drop by or call the Chamber at 547-3850. The Chamber is located at 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway.