Work to affect Elizabethton water customers

Maintenance crews with the department began working on a water pump station in Valley Forge on Tuesday morning. Elizabethton water customers in a widespread area of Clay Little Road south to Honeycutt Street experienced low water pressure or no water during the repairs.

The department said crews would continue working on the job until all repairs were made.

On Thursday, crews will be working on a water pump station in the Milligan area, starting at 8 p.m. Elizabethton water customers in a wide area of Rock House Road and the Anderson Road area will experience low water pressure or no water. Water service will be interrupted for several hours. Crews will continue to work until all repairs are made.

For more information, call 547-6300.