Projects in city could impact traffic flow

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• West Mountainview Road (between Browns Mill Road and Hanover Road) — installation of roundabout. Road closed. Traffic shifts on Browns Mill Road.

Water/Sewer projects

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water tie overs; lane closures.

• East Holston Avenue (1300-1500 blocks) — water tie overs; lane closures.

• 123 Highland Church Road — water tap; lane closures.

• 509 Austin Springs Road — clearing.

• Sigman Hollow Road, Bluff City (200 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Rambling Road (700 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Stanley Road, Fall Street, Wendover Drive — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Carroll Creek Road (900 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures; flaggers present.

• East Lakeview Drive (200 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• 240 Reservoir Drive — tank construction; lane closures.

• Chamber Drive and Dennis Drive — tank construction; road closed at construction site.

All work is weather permitting.