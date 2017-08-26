Community mourns the loss of a dear friend

Birchette was many things to many people, but his friends and family all say the same thing: Fletcher, as he was known, was a selfless man with a heart for his community.

His son, John Fletcher Birchette IV (John), said Fletcher Birchette’s main objective was to help children and the elderly. He particularly loved the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City, fulfilling needs of the center anonymously for years as well as going above and beyond for the families who came through Birchette Mortuary Inc. after services ended.

“Just as a father, I know there is no such thing as a perfect man, but he was the perfect father,” said John Birchette. “He taught me everything I know about being a man, and he wasn't into accolades and praise. He just taught me to be humble and to love people and that we were born to serve.”

A friend of Birchette’s, Bethel Christian Church pastor Vincent M. Dial, said Birchette was never proud and that he “stood for the decency of human existence.”

“Rarely did you hear him speak about himself,” said Dial. “It was always about the other person. Always about those who had a greater need than he did. Never once did I hear him complain.”

His godson, William Bundy, described Birchette as an ambassador “not only for Johnson City, but the African-American Community as well,” and said he will be truly missed.

“This is more than just about us or the Birchettes. He was just a phenomenal person.”

Birchette grew up in Johnson City, and after graduating from Langston High School in 1962, continued his education at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and East Tennessee State University. He was an employee of Veterans Administration, Mountain Home, for more than 30 years before serving as president and funeral director for Birchette Mortuary Inc. for more than 30 additional years.

Birchette is remembered also for his passion for people and his longtime service to the community due to his involvement in numerous clubs, civic committees and serving on many boards of directors, including the Johnson City Senior Citizens Center, Langston Heritage Group and the Washington County-Johnson City NAACP.

Ralph Davis, president of the Washington County-Johnson City NAACP and a close friend of Birchette’s, described him as a community-minded man and activist.

“It’s going to be a great loss to the community,” said Davis. “He was a quiet man, but he got things done.”

The family has set up a page on the Birchette Mortuary page for members of the community to share comments and memories at www.birchettemortuary.com/obituaries/John-Birchette/. Birchette’s obituary can be read online at Johnsoncitypress.com and was published in the Friday, Aug. 26, edition of the paper.