Happenings in your community

The Brewer/Birchfield family reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. at the large picnic shelter at Roan Mountain State Park.

Those attending are asked to bring food and drinks to share.

For information, call Karen Kyte at 423-900-3441.

Community Meet and Greet set for Aug. 26

An East Johnson City Community Meet and Greet will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1015 E. Holston Ave.

Community members are invited to come out and meet members of the Johnson City Police Department and Johnson City Fire Department and show support for them.

There will be activities for adults and children. A free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For information, call 423-282-6505 or 423-330-2247.