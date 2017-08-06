Where Are They Now? Retired Judge Arden Hill keeps on going

At 92 years old, he’s as busy as ever. There’s no telling where one might find him — in the kitchen whipping up a meal for him and his wife, outside mowing the lawn before the yardman gets there, off scouting or hunting turkey or even in the gym doing 200-pound lat pulls.

Yes, the retired judge still hits the bench several times a week at All Points Personal Training in Gray, where he’s been under the supervision of trainer Tim Underwood for 20 years. Underwood said he tailor’s a program to the client’s abilities and goals.

Hill moves a little slower these days. Who wouldn’t at at 92, right? But as long as he has his cane, Hill can walk just about anywhere.

“I turkey hunt and deer hunt now. I used to hunt turkey, deer and elk (and) I used to grouse hunt, but that takes a lot of walking. Uphill I can go if I go slow. I can walk a mile with a cane, half a mile if i’m carrying a shotgun, first-aid kit, food and all that,” he said recently while taking a break at the gym.

For those who know him well and may not have seen him him in a while, his wit and humor are as sharp as ever. He’s a funny guy, and he knows it. He’s also prone to stretch the truth a little in some of his stories of the past, but at least he’ll fess up to the enhanced tale. But he’s good at remembering the facts, as well — such as he served as Criminal Court Judge for 24 years and three weeks, or that he’s killed 124 turkeys in his hunting career.

He’s even had somewhat of a movie career. That opportunity came a couple of years ago at the Winchester breakfast for the American Turkey Federation. As the program was honoring veterans, Hill proudly stood when World War II soldiers were recognized.

Later, two Winchester representatives approached him about doing a 12-minute short film for the company’s 150th anniversary in 2016. The film chronicles Hill out in the field hunting, sitting on the porch of his Roan Mountain cabin, calling for turkey and remembering the past. The film crew spent two days with Hill to video him in his environment.

When remembering his legal career, Hill can regale people with stories from those 24 years and three weeks.

“Don’t forget those three weeks,” he said with a chuckle. “The fella elected to take my place, a defendant had filed a complaint about him and he got a 30-day sanction. Well, he was in a hot campaign and failed to answer so they lifted his license,” he said.

The state “asked me to stay over three weeks,” but he did it for free, not wanting to cost the taxpayer any more money than necessary. “The state had been good to me and I guess I wanted to be good to the state,” he said.

“A lot of rumors went around,” he said last week, remembering back to those days on the bench. “Some were true, some were not. Like I had hunting clothes on under my (judge’s) robe. I didn’t do that.”

He said his wife, Ann, reminds him that he went turkey scouting one morning before a day on the bench.

The couple, married for 27 years, met through a mutual friend after Hill’s first wife passed away. Ann was single, but wasn’t sure Hill was the man for her. He tried to “woo” her with his ability to call turkeys. When he asked her to marry him, she said, “Probably,” he recalled.

“I had a speech ready for if she said, ‘No’ and a speech for if she said ‘Yes.’ I didn’t have anything prepared for, ‘Probably,’ ” he said. He finally convinced her to accept his proposal and she’s never regretted a minute, she said.

It’s apparent the love they share when talking together or just looking at each other.

Hill’s career choice in the legal field came about after a chance visit to an attorney’s office with his mother after she sold some land. Hill was still fresh from his stint in the military, and the attorney asked him what were his future plans.

“I said, ‘I think I’ll be an artist,’ ” Hill said to the attorney, who then suggested he go to law school. After giving the idea some thought, that’s exactly what Hill did.

Three years ago this December, Hill was honored by the Washington County Bar Association with the hanging of his portrait at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.

Hill said he doesn’t know how much time he has left in this world, but he’s going to spend it doing doing he loves — spending time with his wife, family and friends. And of course, turkey hunting.