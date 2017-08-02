Happenings in your community

logo

Johnson City Church of God

Johnson City Church of God, 1908 Indian Ridge Road, will have a church yard sale on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

A variety of household items, clothing and other goods will be sold. Food items, including a bake sale, also will be featured.

All proceeds and donations will go toward special projects for the church.

