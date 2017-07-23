Robbie Fritts has always looked for ways to help others

That strong desire to help others is a big reason why Fritts was named executive director of Assistance and Resources Ministries on June 15. He had served as interim director since Jan. 17.

A.R.M. has been in existence for more than two decades. On its webpage, A.R.M. says its mission is “to identify and secure the necessary human, financial and material resources required to efficiently and fairly provide basic emergency necessities to those in need throughout Carter County. A.R.M. provides information regarding the short-term needs present within our community to secure resources locally and collaborates with outside entities to obtain funding and resources through grants and awards.”

Some people who have known Fritts for a few years may be surprised he chose to take the A.R.M. directorship. Those people got to know him as 10-year veteran corrections officer with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

But even as a corrections officer, Fritts became a major player in providing help to charities and other nonprofit organizations in Carter County. He became the supervisor of the jail's inmate work program. He provided manpower to many charitable activities, from making repairs to school buildings, to helping the library, to helping A.R.M.

In fact, it was through the work performed by the jail inmates that he became involved with A.R.M. He became familiar with the work the agency was performing and appreciated what it was accomplishing. He continued to support the organization and became a member of the board of directors long before he was appointed to lead the organization.

He knew the two previous directors of A.R.M. — Libby Harvey and Nikki Jones.

"I was a bit apprehensive in taking the job because Nikki has set the bar really high," Fritts said. "I wanted it to be a seamless transition and she gave me a lot of help."

Fritts said the ministry's primary role is to provide food for 700 to 900 families each month. He said there are more needy families during the winter months.

"We give out between 24,000 and 26,000 pounds of food each month. ... Sometimes we give out 14,000 pounds in one week."

It was this demanding job that prisoners from the Carter County Jail have long played a role in completing.

"There is a great need here," Fritts said. "We don't want anyone to go hungry."

A.R.M. has a lot of important allies in providing this food to those in need. The partners include Second Harvest Food Bank. Another important source is Walmart, which donates 9,000 pounds of food a month. Other markets also provide a lot of help.

Another important job for the director is to get the most out of every dollar that is donated to the organization. "My job is to try to manage the money so good that every dollar becomes $10."

It is a role that Fritts is happy to fulfill since he can see the immediate impact every time a family leaves the A.R.M. facility at 714 W. C St. with food.

"I feel lucky and blessed to be able to provide help to people who really need it and showing them that we really care about them."