Fly high in summer skies at the Fun Fly Day

The JCRC has plenty of RC planes and will be hosting an all-day event dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring the public about RC aircraft. On Saturday, July 22, there will be plenty of activities taking place at the Odom-Fennell Field at the Tri-Cities Model Aircraft Airport, 120 Lancaster Road, Kingsport, off Eastern Star Road.

“There’s so many different things you can get into, whether it’s jets, planes or helicopters,” JCRC President Doug Lindauer said.

Lindauer developed an interest for the hobby early on in high school through model airplanes.

“I’ve always been interested in aviation,” Lindauer said. “In airplanes, in space and other things, so I’m kind of a techy guy.”

He said the niche about flying is finding your specialty. Some like to do fancy maneuvers while others like speed. Lindauer has many RC planes, but his favorites are the fastest ones. One of his planes can fly at speeds of about 80 miles per hour, and his jets can fly faster.

With everything the JCRC has been doing in the community, between educational lessons and personal endeavors, the group recently had its runway redone. The ground was graded and their runway re-paved, which Lindauer said is a huge luxury for the club, so they called for a public celebration.

The JCRC Flight Instruction Program is an event for all ages to come out and learn more about JCRC and the power of flight. The schedule is:

9 a.m.: Gates open to all flyers for prep and test flights

10 a.m.: Gates open to the public

10-11 a.m.: Limbo Flight Event: It’s like any game of limbo but with planes. Who can fly their plane under the lowest ribbon?

11 a.m.-noon: Drop Event: Planes will carry their cargo to the drop point, where the flyer will attempt to drop the load on the given target.

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Airport Welcome and Rededication.

12:30-1:15 p.m.: JCRC Auction.

1:15-2:30 p.m.: Demonstration Flights of War Birds, 3D Flying, Helicopter, Giant Scale, Pattern Flying and EDF Jet.

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Line Landing Event. Planes will stimulate an aircraft carrier landing on a short area. There will be three boxes, and the flyer is supposed to land their plane as inside the first box as possible. This is a true skill set and will test the flyers in their landing abilities.

3:30-4 p.m.: Closing Ceremony, hosted by JCRC member Glenn Ross.

4 p.m.-dusk : Open Flying (with proof of AMA membership).

Instructors will also give a chance to fly a radio-controlled trainer plane to anyone interested.

There will also be an area open for aircraft displays and another area for the trading and selling of aircraft and model parts.

Lunch will be sold on site for a suggested donation. If the event is canceled because of rain, it will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 29.

For more information on the group, go to www.flyjcrc.com.