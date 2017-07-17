That’s the basic message in a heartwarming documentary depicting a failing high school that turned around with the guidance of a single man. The movie, “Paper Tigers,” will be shown Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.

The showing is possible through collaboration between the East Tennessee State University’s Department of Psychology and the Johnson City Police Department’s Community Crime Prevention Program.

“It captures the pain, danger, beauty and hopes of struggling teens, and the teachers armed with new science and fresh approaches that are changing lives for the better,” said Becky Haas, director of the crime prevention program.

“Our region is faced with the challenges of rampant opioid addiction, domestic violence and has one of the highest rates in the nation of babies born to drug-addicted mothers,” Haas said. “We see educating our community on the adverse effects of childhood experiences as an important steps toward impacting these challenges. The message of hope found in the story of ‘Paper Tigers’ will further inspire our community toward this goal.”

It’s a true story about Lincoln Alternative High School, a Walla Walla, Washington, state high school, located in a crime-ridden, poverty-stricken area and full of students living in those environments.

Violence, drugs and truancy rained down on the school. Students were known to fight, threaten teachers, disrupt class and carry weapons.

“In every school in America, walking down every street in America, there are the kids that get labeled, ‘Get rid of them, they’re nothing but trouble,’ ” Lincoln Principal Jim Sporleder says in a film trailer. “Lincoln sits right in the heart of the most assaults, gang activity, truancy.”

After attending a 2010 seminar on complex trauma and how stress affects the brain, Sporleder took away a “nugget of neuroscience (that) stressed brains can’t learn,” according to the website for KPJR Films, which produced the movie.

“Three years later, the number of fights at Lincoln Alternative High School had gone down by 75 percent and the graduation rate had increased five-fold,” according to the film overview on the website. “ ‘Paper Tigers’ is the story of how one school made such dramatic progress.”

The film followed six students over the course of a school year, with Lincoln’s staff try a new approach to discipline — one based on understanding and treatment rather than judgment and suspension.

Creators used a combination of direct filming and revealing diary cam footage, which showed Paper Tigers “is a testament to what the latest developmental science is showing — that just one caring adult can help break the cycle of adversity in a young person’s life.”

ETSU’s Dr. Andi Clements, psychology professor and assitant chairwoman of the department, said the documentary is in line with the trauma-informed care training she and Hass have conducted and coordinated since 2015 for more than 1,400 professionals in the region.

“This effort has grown rapidly, fueled by our compassionate community’s desire to increase the resilience of trauma survivors,” Clements said. “As professionals and others have learned about the scientific support for the likely impacts of past trauma, they have embraced features of trauma-informed care such as empathy toward and empowerment of those with whom they work.”

Haas said the movie “is a testament to what the latest developmental science is showing that just one caring adult can help break the cycle of adversity in a young person’s life.”