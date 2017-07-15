Stellar Crazy 8s finish by Mekonen

The race went out at a fairly conservative pace through the first mile as the elite runners went through at 4:31. The lead pack was comprised of about 25 runners with the tall and lanky Silas Kipruto at the head of the pack.

The pack was still tightly packed at two miles and Kipruto was again spearheading the race. As the elites made their way back along Fort Henry Drive toward the dreaded hill at the third mile, the pack began to thin and was whittled down to six runners. Eventual race winner Teshome Mekonen, who lost to Silas Kipruto last week at the Boilermaker 15K in Utica, New York, by less than a second, broke the field on the hard left turn back on to Memorial from Warpath.

Mekonen put in the surge and never looked back. Coming down the homestretch on Fort Henry Drive and into J. Fred Johnson Stadium, the race was all but over as the Ethiopian had a commanding five-second lead over the second-place finisher Wilson Kibogo. Mekonen finished in 22:41 and claimed the $5,000 cash prize for winning the race.

“The competition was very good tonight,” Mekonen said. “I enjoyed the race. The weather was not kind because it was very humid. I felt like I finished very strong the last mile.”

Blowing Rock, North Carolina, resident and ZAP Fitness elite athlete Matt McClintock finished fifth overall in 22:55 to become the first American man to finish in the top eight since Kevin Odeon in the mid-1990s.

“It was really exciting to come and represent America and my region of the country that I train in, at Blowing Rock,” said McClintock. “Coming from Purdue, the Big Ten really prepared me for these situations where there are still 30 guys in the lead pack at halfway.”

Bristol, Virginia, native Stephanie Place won the women’s race in 28:20 and continued her incredible winning streak throughout the summer.

“It feels good to win the race. I really enjoyed the race being moved up an hour. I can actually go home and get in bed at a decent hour,” said Place.

The 8K race had over 2,400 participants, but the start time moving up an hour had mixed reviews.

“The race went about as well as it can go. Our crew did a great job tonight,” said co-race director Hank Brown. “As far as the elite race went, Teshome is just the one that had it today. He took that turn onto Memorial really hard.”