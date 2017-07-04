logo

Johnson City Public Works

City crews continuing to work on several projects.

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 2:59 PM

Despite it being a holiday week, Johnson City Public Works Department and Water and Sewer Services crews are continuing to work on several projects around the city. Motorists are advised to use caution in these areas.

They include:

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• West Mountainview Road (between North Roan Street and Browns Mill Road) — installation of roundabout. Road closed. Homes, businesses accessible via North Roan.

Water/Sewer projects

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) – water line replacement; lane closures.

• 951 Suncrest Drive – booster station installation.

• East Holston Avenue (1300-1500 blocks) – water line replacement; lane closures.

• Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) – water line replacement; lane closures.

• Chadwick Road (100 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures.

• East Lakeview Drive (200 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Chamber Drive and Dennis Drive – tank construction; road closed at construction site.

All work is weather permitting.

