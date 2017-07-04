City crews continuing to work on several projects.

They include:

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• West Mountainview Road (between North Roan Street and Browns Mill Road) — installation of roundabout. Road closed. Homes, businesses accessible via North Roan.

Water/Sewer projects

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) – water line replacement; lane closures.

• 951 Suncrest Drive – booster station installation.

• East Holston Avenue (1300-1500 blocks) – water line replacement; lane closures.

• Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) – water line replacement; lane closures.

• Chadwick Road (100 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures.

• East Lakeview Drive (200 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Chamber Drive and Dennis Drive – tank construction; road closed at construction site.

All work is weather permitting.