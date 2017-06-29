Parks and Recreation Marketing and Events Coordinator Mary Ann Kinch said, “We are hoping to encourage folks to celebrate with us...by enjoying the power of play, because play is a better part of our well-being and personal interactions. We hope to provide something for everyone.”

Kinch said the program and activities don’t end with the month though. The Parks and Rec of Johnson City continues its events throughout the year for locals to have a chance to come out and enjoy some community fun.

· July 4 – Swim Party

The Legion Street Pool will host an all-day event from 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m. Admission is only $3 for ages 13 and older and $2 for 12 and younger. Cool off with the Parks and Recreation crew with a fun filled day of games, activities and water fun!

· July 6 – Hip Hikers

The trip starts at Memorial Park Community Center at 7:30 a.m. to carpool to Sam’s Gap for a challenging hike through Appalachia. Event is free for all ages.

· July 6 – Proclamation Reading

At the Municipal and Safety Building at 6 p.m., enjoy a day at the park with families and city officials with the Mayoral proclamation to name July Parks and Rec Month in Johnson City.

· July 6 – Lakeside Concert

At Winged Deer Park Goulding Amphitheatre from 7 - 9 p.m., bring your blankets, lawn chairs and the whole family to enjoy classic rock from Model City Wrecking Crew. Event is free to all ages.

· July 7 – Friday Night Dance

Memorial Park Community Center will be hosting a dance from 7 - 10 p.m. The Shooter Band will provide the evening’s entertainment. Bring a date or the family! Admission is $5.

· July 10 - 14 – Basketball Camp

You can’t ever get enough summer sports! Memorial Park Community Center will be hosting their basketball camp from 9 a.m. - noon, ages 6-12. The five-day camp will be $40 for each player. Learn the fundamentals of the game and join in on some challenges!

· July 10 - 14 – Under the Paint Brush Camp

For the more creative minds, art camp is coming too! At the Princeton Arts Center from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., ages 6-11, campers will work with different mediums – paint, pencils, oils, pastels, watercolor and much more to create their own unique works of art. Camp price is $75.

· July 13 – Lakeside Concert

Winged Deer Park Goulding Amphitheatre is hosting a free concert from 7 - 9 p.m., Grab a partner and dance the night away with Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band.

· July 15 – Get Your Play On

On a comfortable Saturday afternoon, Memorial Park Community Center will be hosting the national movement Get Your Play On at 3 p.m. The event is free. This celebration of Parks and Rec Month will include challenging basketball contests and will continue throughout the evening with old-fashioned games, entertainment and water fun. The event will conclude with free popcorn and an outdoor movie. Concessions will be available for purchase.

· July 17 - 21 – Teen Adventure Camp

At Winged Deer Park from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., ages 13-17, teens can enjoy an unforgettable experience caving, hiking and river rafting. This outdoor trip is $60.

· July 17 - 21 – Teen Volunteer Camp

Memorial Park Community Center will be hosting a volunteer track from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., ages 14-17. Campers will travel around the city to lend a helping hand to make our community a better place. The cost for the camp is $35.

· July 20 – Lakeside Concert

Another free concert is coming to Winged Deer Park Goulding Amphitheater! From 7 - 9 p.m., everyone should come out and bring their lawn chairs, but they may not be needed when Asylum Suite rocks the lakefront!

· July 21 – Friday Night Dance

At Memorial Park Community Center from 7 - 10 p.m., Kids Our Age will perform at this special dance at the park, which will allow free admission for those with a military ID. General admission is $5.

· July 24 - 28 – Arts at Parks Camp

Another art camp will be held at Princeton Arts Center from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., ages 6-11. This art adventure will take campers into the parks to explore the world of drawing. Cost for the camp is $50.

· July 27 – Hip Hikers

Hip Hikers return for the last event. They will meet again at Memorial Park Community Center at 7:30 a.m. to carpool to Lower Higgins Creek Falls in Unicoi County for a challenging hike. The event is free.