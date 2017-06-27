Crazy 8s race officials limit Totally Crazy field at 250

As a result, each entrant who completes the competition will receive the Totally Crazy medal.

The unique medal, which is presented by The Regional Eye Center, is a combination of the 8K finisher’s medal, which will then fit inside the outer ring of the Totally Crazy medal. Those who finish both the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk, and the Crazy 8s 8K will receive the Totally Crazy medal.

“We had no idea how popular this competition would be,” said co-event director Hank Brown. “But people seem to be really excited about it. We placed an initial order of 250 medals, and unfortunately due to production constraints, we can’t get any more. It looks like we will reach that mark well before the date of the race, and since we don’t want to run out of medals, we have decided to cap the Totally Crazy entries at 250. So, if anyone is thinking about doing this, they should go ahead and register before we hit our limit.”

The Crazy 8s 8K medal will be given to the first 2,500 finishers in the 8K. Race organizers do not anticipate running out of 8K medals.

Totally Crazy participants can enter both events with one discounted entry fee. The 3K starts one hour before the 8K so participants doing both should have ample time to complete the 3K, catch their breath and then be ready for the starting gun of the 8K.

For more information about Crazy 8s, or to register for the event, go to www.crazy8s.org.