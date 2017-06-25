Elizabethton/Carter County Library building better futures

While a new wall has been built and workers were busy putting together a new cabinet last Monday, most of the construction being done is more quiet and internal. The library is helping its patrons construct a better future for themselves.

Libraries have always been places where people can work on self improvement, but the Elizabethton library is participating in the process.

One of the most conspicuous ways the library is helping is on the northwest corner of the main reading room. There, several tools that had once been scattered across the library have been brought together.

There are computers dedicated to job searches and searches for colleges and scholarships. There is also a place for local social services organizations to place brochures and literature on what services are available in the community.

Another program geared to adults is the Veterans Writing Workshop. In this program, the library has joined forces with several English teachers from Elizabethton High School to provide help for veterans who would like help in expressing some of the thoughts and feelings they have. The workshops are free. One will be held on June 26 at 6 p.m. at the library. Others are scheduled for July 10 and July 24 at 6 p.m. each day at the library.

The newest asset to the library was just competed June 19. It is an attractive new display counter where local organizations such as the Cedar Grove Foundation can place temporary displays along a main corridor of the library.

When no local groups are using the display case, city archivist Joe Penza said he will use the counter to showcase some of the city's archives and other items of interest to the public.

Next to the display case are several attractive bookcases containing hardback and paperback books the library no longer needs. They are on sale to the public for $1 per hardback and 50 cents for paperbacks. Magazines are on sale for 10 cents, DVDs are $1 and VHS recordings are 50 cents. Proceeds go to the Friends of the Library for library improvements.

There have been some real construction projects to make the library more functional and attractive. One of the most conspicuous is the stone work that was constructed this month over a cinderblock wall on the north end of the library. The stone facing was constructed by Brian Taylor and Curtis Jenkins of Taylor Stone Masonry.

With so many programs, it is appropriate that the annual summer reading program for children has an under construction theme.