McDaniel, Wooliver triumphant on Tweetsie

The half marathon began bright and early at 6:30 a.m. and David McDaniel took the lead from the gun and won in a time of 1:21:31. McDaniel is a native of Watagua and does most of his training on the Tweetsie Trail.

“Considering the hills and the gravel, I think 1:21 is a good race for me out here,” said McDaniel. “This is my first time doing this event, but I’ve done several other RunCorps events. They always put on a good race.”

Olivia Wooliver, originally from Knoxville, won the women’s race in a time of 1:39:57 in her first half marathon. Wooliver has been an active runner around Johnson City for three years and is now a registered dietitian.

“I thought my race went good. The weather was great. It wasn't raining all that much until the end,” said Wooliver. “I loved this course. It’s half uphill and half downhill. The gravel is a great and soft surface. I would definitely recommend this race to others,” she said.

Jeff King of Erwin won the men’s 10K and Maven Pinkston of Johnson City won the women’s 10K.

The half marathon was sold out and almost 150 total entrants. The 10K was also sold out with close to 100 total entries.

Tony Vogt and his team, including his wife Netta, at RunCorps just started timing races in February of 2016 and have since timed over 15 races in the calendar year. They have timed races such as the Houston River Endurance Challenge, the Bays Mountain Duathlon, and others. Vogt says that directing so many events has been a challenge, but it is what he enjoys.

