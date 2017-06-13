Road racing season beginning to heat up

With the start of summer, runners know that some of the biggest and most fun races on the entire road racing calendar are just around the corner. Here is a look ahead at local road races that are a “cannot miss” event. These races are in order by date:

• June 17, 40th Annual Rhododendron 10K (Bakersville, North Carolina): Just over the mountain from Johnson City, the Rhododendron 10K is one of the area’s oldest continuously running event. The race coincides with the annual Rhododendron festival at Roan Mountain every year and the gardens are just 45 minutes up the mountain from Bakersville. The course itself is fairly flat and is one of the last remaining 10K races in the area. There is normally a pancake breakfast afterwards at the elementary school for all participants.

• June 24, Run the Tweetsie Half Marathon and 10K: In its second edition, the Run the Tweetsie Half Marathon and 10K will begin early in the morning (6:30 a.m. for the half, 7 a.m. for the 10K) in order to beat the heat in the middle of June. The course is entirely on the Tweetsie trail and is out-and-back for both races. The race will be put on by the RunCorps group and was well received last year by the running community of Johnson City. However, entries are limited in both races (100 for the half, 75 for the 10K).

• July 4, Red, White, and Boom! 4-Miler (Kingsport): An early morning race to beat the heat of the summer, a free pancake breakfast afterwards, and enjoying Independence Day with family, what else could be more fun? The ever-popular annual Independence Day race in Kingsport is a fun family event with a great atmosphere for everyone. The course runs through downtown Kingsport and is sponsored by Fleet Feet of Kingsport. Kingsport Community Ministry Center (KCMC) will benefit from a portion of the proceeds. The race begins at 8:00 a.m.

• July 15, Crazy 8s 8K, Almost Crazy 3K walk (Kingsport): The crown jewel of road races in the Tri-Cities is unquestionably the Crazy 8s 8K during FunFest in Kingsport. The race used to be home to both the men’s and women’s world records for 8K. In recent years though, the mark of Peter Githuka set in 1996 of 22:02 has been bested. The race itself features a road-racing atmosphere unlike any other. With many world-class runners gunning for the prize purse every year, the race brings out the best runners in the area and beyond. This year, the race is offering special finishers medals to those who finish both the 3K and the 8K. The medal is called “Totally Crazy” and features a unique design for participants who complete both events. There are also a variety of other events going on during the day for kids of all ages.

• July 18, Wolf Run 7 Mile Trail Race (Kingsport): If you're looking for a challenging race, do the Wolf Run at Bays Mountain Park. The race features a keynote speaker every year the night before the race that is usually a renowned runner. The race is a “can’t miss” event for those runner that enjoy a scenic race and enjoy running single-track trails at Bays Mountain. Mark Skelton is the race director and this race is part the “Skelton Law Racing Series” that goes on throughout the calendar year.

• August 5, The Pinnacle 5K (Bristol, TN): While running one of the flatter courses in the area, you are free to window shop at the Pinnacle shopping center in Bristol. This course is entirely on the property of the Pinnacle and is a fairly new event. However, with the location and layout of the course, this is a race that is quickly becoming a marquee event in the Tri-Cities area.

• August 12, Pioneer Pride 5K Glow Run (Jonesborough): If you're looking for a small town race with a big-time atmosphere, this event is perfect for you. The Pioneer Pride 5K Glow Run is another event that has sprung onto the scene with hundreds of runners doing the event in the first few years of the race. The event is in the evening and is a point-to-point course that starts at David Crockett High School and finishes at the historic courthouse in downtown Jonesborough. The proceeds benefit the athletic programs at David Crockett High School.

• August 26, 10th Annual Run for the Hill 5K: What’s better than watching yourself finish on the Jumbotron in Steve Spurrier field at Science Hill? The answer is not much. That is what runners will be doing at the Run for the Hill 5K in late August when they are about to finish the race that is almost entirely around the Science Hill and Liberty Bell school complex. The course is actually net downhill and is fairly fast for Johnson City. The proceeds will benefit Science Hill High School PTSA.

For more information, visit www.runtricities.net and click on the event calendar or visit www.werunevents.com for more information on how to register for upcoming races. Happy running!