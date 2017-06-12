logo

Johnson City Public Works Department

Work on projects likely to impact traffic

Johnson City Press • Today at 9:42 PM

Drivers in the Johnson City area need to be cautious this week with numerous Public Works and Water and Sewer Services projects in progress. All of the projects are likely to affect traffic at one time or another.

The areas include:

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Knob Creek Road and Market Street — installation of handicap ramps at all corners of intersection. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Downtown Square Parking Lot — resurfacing. Closed in sections. Cars parked in closed section will be subject to towing.

• Browns Mill Road and Mountainview Road — installation of roundabout. Possible lane closures with flaggers present. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

Water/Sewer projects

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — clean up; lane closures.

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• East Holston Avenue (1500 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 2400 Aspen Drive — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Chadwick Road (100 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Commerce Street (between West Market and Roan streets) — water line maintenance; lane closures.

• Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• East Lakeview Drive (200 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Chamber Drive and Dennis Drive — tank construction; road closed at construction site.

All work is weather permitting.

Recommended for You