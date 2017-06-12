A community’s dialogue for “racial healing”

CAUSE’s group, dubbed Black/White, is a gathering of progressive-minded people who come together monthly to hold discussions and dialogue relating to racial disparities and harmony in the area’s communities. The group was created in early 2016 by retired Jonesborough Minister Edward Wolff. Each session is based around a shared article to help facilitate healthy discussions.

This month’s article was 2015’s “I, Racist” published by Huffington Post writer John Metta. The article discussed systemic racism, bigotry and prejudice as everything culture deems as “normal” is defaulted to mean “white.”

“Racism is not slavery,” the article stated. “Racism is even more subtle than that. It’s more nuanced. Racism is the fact that ‘white’ means ‘normal’ and that anything else is different. Racism is our acceptance of an all-white ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast because of historical accuracy, ignoring the fact that this is a world with an entirely fictionalized history.”

Despite the article’s relevance and points, the small group of 23 people couldn’t be content with keeping with the article at hand. Instead, the group was urged to share stories, questions and concerns.

From varying topics of trying to identify internal racist thinkings, community misunderstandings and the lack of young black people's involvement in the larger Johnson City community, the group bounced ideas and experiences from one to another.

But, the night’s discussion wasn’t aimed at getting rid of racism or bigotry in the community. It wasn’t about the community’s black and African American members telling white people what they should or shouldn’t do.

The discussion more accurately served as a “conversation of endurance,” as one group member put it. The 87-year-old woman made it clear “racism won’t ever go away,” but that healthy discussion should be about making each other more aware of it and passing that knowledge on to the younger generation.

“(Racism) might change, but it will never leave and we must teach our children that.”

While CAUSE’s monthly meetings may not be a solution or answer to the normalization of white culture or racism, its members believe they must start small to get anywhere. For them, the dialogues do more than protests or riots, for them having a normal way of whites and blacks to talk to and learn from each other are the changes Johnson City needs.

CAUSE meets on the second Monday of each month, but locations vary. To learn more about upcoming meetings and events, information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.