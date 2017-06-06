Parks and art receive an upgrade

Now it’s gotten a little greener.

What once was the site of an old store is now home to an extension to Founders Park, complete with parking, landscaping, access and even its own artwork, mirroring the original park.

All that’s missing is the biking trail.

In December 2015, the city’s Public Works Department bought and demolished the former Kelly’s Foods building to extend to Founders Park at Sevier Street and West State of Franklin Road. The work included dredging and widening of Brush Creek with seawalls installed for stability. The city budgeted $250,000 for the project, to demolish the old culvert and install a 40-space parking lot and a new crosswalk.

Thomas Construction just wrapped up work last week, but the space still needs to have the biking trail added to it. The trail will connect with other trails in the city and will run to Watauga. The Public Works Administration hopes the space can be used for repurposing stormwater infrastructure to decrease flooding in the area.

“The extension was actually part of the park’s original plan, so we moved the phase up and decided to go ahead and complete it,” Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said. “All we need now are the trails.”

The landscaping, seawall and plaza matches the designs already implemented in Founders Park. Also mirroring the larger park’s theme, new art has been installed in both the extension and the main greenspace.

“Thursday, we will install the last two new art pieces,” Pindzola said. “We are changing out two-year contracts, which this is the second year. We are adding 14 new pieces to the downtown art collection and they will stay for two more years.”

Despite the upgrade, the Public Works Department isn’t finished with parks in the area.

By August, the former U-Haul property downtown will be redesigned as the fifth major drainage component in the stormwater management project.

“It isn’t necessarily built as a green space or a park, but it’s really for stormwater management,” Director of Downtown Development Diana Cantler said. “Because of the project that the City Commision has put together, the downtown flooding has decreased. That enables property owners to feel confident to put money into their property and encourages people to come and want to have their businesses downtown.”

The new space, deemed King Commons, will have a 45-space parking lot, decorative railing, glowing solar stone pathways and a dedicated mural. The Public Art Committee has contracted Asheville artist Ian Brownlee to paint the mural. In addition, the U-Haul sign will be repurposed as a sign welcoming people to Johnson City.

The King Commons project should be completed in late August, making another green addition to the city.