A ‘heritage’ of littering plagues Boone Lake

The association is one of the oldest established environmental groups in the state of Tennessee. Formed in 1983 to oversee the water quality of Boone Lake and has hosted annual lake cleanup events to remove dumped trash and waste. Due to being an unusually large watershed spanning over 600 square miles, three of the lake’s five surrounding municipalities discharge wastewater into the lake or its tributaries.

Based on captain’s reports and physical accounting, April 29’s lake cleanup removed 251 tires, 41 blocks of styrofoam, 77 logs and pieces of woods and 396 bags of trash. The 16 tons of trash removed, continued the trend of a decreasing amount of waste being collected on cleanup day.

However, the decline doesn’t bode well for the lake’s pollution situation.

“We are down year after year in terms of trash collected because we have fewer and fewer people participating,” BLA Board of Directors Second Vice President Val Kosmider said. “One of the problems the BLA is running into is with the lake being down, there is decided lack of interest in the lake in all respects, whether it’s boating or recreation. Our membership has fallen quite dramatically since the lake has been drawn down and we saw it in the participation numbers of the BLA cleanup.”

Boone Lake has been drawn down by the Tennessee Valley Authority as it makes repairs to Boone Dam, a project that could take up to seven years to complete.

Compared the last year’s cleanup, the event was down 30-40 volunteers. With a notable decrease in interest and BLA membership, the lake’s trash is continuing to pile up. According to Tennessee Clean Water Network’s Public Affairs Director Craig Griffith, keeping Boone Lake clean is a 365-day-a-year job. Even with the lake at low pool, the trash does not take a holiday.

“The amount of trash is just mind-boggling that’s out there,” Kosmider said. “We have three full-time BLA employees that do nothing five days a week but haul trash, logs and you name it out of the lake. We could double that staff and run them seven days a week 24 hours a day and we still wouldn’t get it all.”

Despite the BLA’s efforts to clear up the lake, the waterway is still deemed one of the area’s dirtier lakes in TVA’s system.

“Boone Lake is very unique in the TVA system of lakes that are around here,” Kosmider said. “Just think about the difference between Watauga and Boone Lake. Watauga has no development around it, it is virtually isolated in the mountains. Every side of Boone lake has heavy development, whether it's commercial or residential. There are businesses, homes, major highways and so every little thing that gets thrown out the car window or gets dumped in the Boone watershed ultimately finds its way down into the lake.”

The problem for the BLA is two-fold. It is tasked with removing the trash from the lake, but also with figuring out a way to mitigate the dumpings in the first place. Previously, the association has worked with some commercial businesses, super markets and automobile dealerships to build chain link fences around their properties to try to decrease trash blowing into the lake.

“We’ve done some programs like that, but we don’t know how you stop the person who's got two old tires and doesn't want to pay the $5 to have them recycled so they drive over Pickens Bridge and throw them in the lake, or how you stop the person with the old refrigerator or television or computer or mattress,” Kosmider said. “You just drive up to the lake, throw it in and it's gone until a boat runs over it and someone gets injured or the BLA’s cleanup crew finds and spends countless hours dragging it out of the lake.”

Getting trapped in a boat’s rudders isn’t the biggest of the issues of having a heavily polluted lake. This problem penetrates nearly every city and rural community in every region of the country, making the majority of streams and rivers a health risk for swimmers, rendering fish inedible, threatening drinking water supplies and ruining aquatic wildlife habitats.

“I don’t know how you stop those people,” Kosmider said. “For me to be nearly 60 years old I know you can’t throw your trash out the window and you can’t dump your trash in the lake, but I just cannot fathom how anyone could not know in this day and age that doing that is wrong. I don’t know what drives it, I don’t know if its a socio-economic thing or if it's a heritage thing like ‘dad threw his trash out the window so I throw my trash out the window.’”

The prevalence of dumping trash into lakes, burning trash and throwing trash out of cars in the area continues to bewilder Kosmider.

“How could you not know that that’s not an acceptable practice,” Kosmider said. “That just defies understanding to me. I don’t know you can educate people. In years past there have been public service ads about not littering, but somehow or another these people have missed the boat. But people do it and they do it without consideration to the landscape.”

“It’s a real problem and builds up quite quickly. It’s just sad that people do this but they do it in droves.”