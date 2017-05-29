logo

Johnson City Public Works Department

Several projects going on in area this week

Johnson City Press • Today at 4:59 PM

It may be a short work week due to the Memorial Day holiday, but Johnson City’s Public Works and Water and Sewer Services crews will still be busy on several projects throughout the area. They include:

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Knob Creek Road and Market Street — installation of handicap ramps at all corners of intersection. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Downtown Square Parking Lot — resurfacing. Closed in sections. Cars parked in closed section will be subject to towing.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — clean up; lane closures.

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• East Holston Avenue (1500 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 2400 Aspen Drive — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Chadwick Road (100 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

• Commerce Street (between West Market and Roan streets) — water line maintenance; lane closures.

All work is weather permitting.

