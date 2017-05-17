Red Cross calls for pint-sized heroes to step up this summer

Either at a blood drive or one of three local donation centers, Johnson City citizens of all blood types can donate a pint of blood each to maintain blood supply during this critical season. The Red Cross’ goal is to have enough blood to accommodate any accident where victims may need blood, but to achieve this goal they are counting on community aid.

According to Red Cross External Communications Manager Maya Franklin, every two seconds someone may need blood products.

“Everyone from trauma patients and dangerously premature mothers to fire victims and chemotherapy patients need donated blood, plasma and platelets,” Franklin said.

The amount of blood victims need can vary greatly. The average car crash victim may need as much as 100 pints of blood, which is equal to 100 donors.

It is especially important to donate in the summer, according to Red Cross Accounts Manager Thomas Hensley, because the need for blood is consistent, but there are times where it is difficult to get donations. However the need is still everyday, 365 days a year.

“Our blood drives typically frequent schools and other community centers, but in the summer regular donors leave for summer vacation, which explains the drop in the summer,” Franklin said.

To fight the repercussions of the summer drop, Hensley encourages and reaches out to existing accounts to do additional drives.

“In addition, we may have a campaign or two to gain new accounts for blood drives. Certain times of year, we may offer small items as incentive for people to donate, such as T-shirts or pizza. We also try increasing our publicity and just really try to appeal to possible donors,” Hensley said.

Regardless of the time of the year, the Red Cross has a goal to obtain 14,000 donations daily, nationwide. In fact, Red Cross is unique in its ability to operate nationwide as a blood bank.

“One reason to donate with the Red Cross is because we have a nationwide blood supply. And we are the only bank that can deliver blood wherever it's needed whenever,” Franklin said. “In the case of an emergency like a natural disaster, this factor is especially important. For example, we needed blood in South Carolina last year during Hurricane Matthew. We were able to supply our hospital partners there with blood after all their (blood drives) were canceled.”

Donating blood is not for everyone, though. Franklin warns that the side-effects of blood donation can vary based on the donor. However, the Red Cross takes certain precautions to ensure the health of both recipients and donors.

“We ask that donors are in good health,” Franklin said. “We also require that every donor completes a health history questionnaire that will help determine if the donor’s blood can be accepted. We even test iron and blood pressure levels on-site to ensure the quality of the blood donated.”

The easiest way for possible donors to ensure their blood is safe is by making an appointment with one of the donation center’s health historians.

Then once collected, the blood is taken to labs for further testing to determine its safety. Then the blood is picked up and delivered through Red Cross volunteer transportation specialists.

It is always free for donors to give blood and all blood types are encouraged to donate. However, those with type O-negative blood are highly recommended to consider donation.

“O negative is the universal blood type and can be used in emergencies due to its ability to be transfused to any type blood,” Franklin said. “That way doctors performing emergency surgeries don’t need to stop and test the patient’s blood type because they can be assured that they’ll be safe transfusing that O-negative blood.”

While the Red Cross does not hold drives everyday in Johnson City, it tries to have the donor center and mobiles available for those who wish to donate.

“While our staff works everyday, they are not always working in Johnson City since we cover 13 counties,” Hensley said. “Actually, we’ve had 12 drives in the month of May in Johnson City, which is a pretty low number for the month. We typically do 12-16 drives a month, with an average number of 31 donors, a pint each, for our mobile drives.”

The next of the five remaining blood drive for the city will occur Saturday, May 20, at the Sunset Drive donation center from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To learn about upcoming drives call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.