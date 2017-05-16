Johnson City Public Works Department Canopy removal to close portion of East Main Street Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 8:20 PM East Main Street between and Buffalo and South Roan streets will be closed Wednesday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Equipment will be in the street while the canopy roof is removed from the pedestrian walkway that connects East Main to the Downtown Square parking lot. Detours will be posted; drivers are asked to use alternate routes. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.