Johnson City Public Works Department

Canopy removal to close portion of East Main Street

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 8:20 PM

East Main Street between and Buffalo and South Roan streets will be closed Wednesday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.

Equipment will be in the street while the canopy roof is removed from the pedestrian walkway that connects East Main to the Downtown Square parking lot.

Detours will be posted; drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

