Numerous projects taking place throughout Johnson City

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) — drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Knob Creek Road and Market Street — installation of handicap ramps at all corners of intersection. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Downtown Square Parking Lot — resurfacing. Closed in sections. Cars parked in closed section will be subject to towing.

Water/Sewer projects

• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) — clean up; lane closures.

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — clean up; lane closures.

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 857 Riverview Road — grading.

• East Holston Avenue (1500 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• 2400 Aspen Drive — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Chadwick Road (100 block) — sewer line installation; lane closures.

All work is weather permitting.