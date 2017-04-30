One man's treasure is another man's story

It has nothing to do with his ultra-successful second career. Bill Lane’s treasures are his stories, ones he once told on a typewriter — after hastily scrawling notes with pen and pad.

These days, the Elder of Eloquence doesn’t need the written word. Truth be told, he always seemed just as comfortable using the spoken word to bring life and laughter to situations most people would otherwise have considered ordinary.

And after a five-decade career as The Sportswriter in Northeast Tennessee, the former Kingsport Times-News employee has settled into the property management business.

When he was 60 years old, Lane and his wife decided they couldn’t make it on Social Security. Lane started buying up houses and became a property manager. Nearly all of his properties are located in Gate City, Virginia.

“It has been profitable, but it’s a lot more work,” said Lane, who lives just outside of the west end of Kingsport. “And one of the things you have to watch now is the drug subculture.”

The business keeps him hopping, but the 74-year-old Kingsport native hasn’t lost his grip on the stories that made him Hall of Famous.

It all started in …

1962

Just a 20-year-old pup, Lane said he wasn’t prepared for the things he would witness in his first job at the local paper.

“I saw some terrible things,” said Lane. “I started as a general assignment reporter, covering the courts and the police beat in particular.”

Lawyers weren’t the only ones chasing ambulances those days. Reporters like Lane were at the scene, too. Two days still stand out in Lane’s mind: being at scene where a man killed himself and his four children, and another where a man burned to death.

“I could smell his body for three months,” Lane said. “When I would eat, I would smell it. That really bothered me. I said to myself, ‘My gosh, is this what I’m going to be doing?’ I got a good break the next fall. I accepted a job as a desk man in sports.

“Brownie Stephens was the sports editor at the time. He once told me he worked for 46 newspapers around the country for low pay and low gratitude. I was influenced by his writing. When he left Kingsport he went to a newspaper in Georgia, and his desk man was Lewis Grizzard. When I later read some of Grizzard’s stuff, I could see Brownine’s writing in there.”

Lane could have been a CPA, but the thought of dealing with numbers all day didn’t interest him as much as dealing with people.

“I already knew sports when I was a teenager,” said Lane, whose dad was a Baptist preacher. “One thing I learned in the newspaper business was people. I learned a lot about people. Someone once told me The Bible tells people how to live, and the newspaper tells you how people are living.”

In Lane’s early days, the newspaper was the undisputed source of information — locally and nationally — for the community.

“When you became a reporter at the Times-News, it was rather prestigious,” said Lane. “You didn’t have a lot of television coverage. It was either radio or newspaper. Attendance at the high school games was unreal.”

And the paper was still being produced with the use of hot lead and a linotype machine.

“We had those old heavy Underwood typewriters,” Lane said.

In the mid 1960s, Lane said his salary was $30-35 a week. Despite the meager wage, Lane had to do more than sports.

“We had a skeleton staff,” he said. “We had an obituary clerk, and a lot of stuff was phoned in. If she was busy, a reporter would have to take the obituary. This helped me with accuracy because a person only dies once. You mess up a report of a game, and maybe the guy hits a homer the next day and you make up for it. But in obituaries, you have to get it right.”

The Offset Age

Offset printing came to the Times-News in 1972 when the paper moved to its current location on Lynn Garden Drive.

But despite the advantage of faster printing, Lane said the deadlines didn’t change. It was business as usual in producing two editions of the paper.

“There were two papers: the Kingsport News in the morning with a circulation of about 9,000 or so, and the big one in the afternoon with a circulation of about 35,000,” said Lane. “We were able to get all of the major league games in that edition. Plus, there was more feature-type writing for the stories.”

Lane was eventually a key cog in the wheel that rolled the Times-News coverage deep into Southwest Virginia. At its peak in 1982, the Times-News boasted a circulation of 50,000.

The Glory Days

Newspapers used to have no trouble making money, especially in the 1980s.

“Ken Datzman used to say the newspaper business was a license to steal,” said Lane. “We had a lot of local advertising: Oakwood, Dobyns-Taylor and others.

“And the sports section was so good. We did investigative work. Marvin West, who was at the Knoxville News-Sentinel, saw an investigative piece we did and said, ‘I’m glad that paper is 90 miles down the road.’ ”

Lane said he believed the Kingsport paper was on top of its game in the early 1980s.

“It was one of the best newspapers in the country,” said Lane. “We had a good variety of everything.”

But there were still some challenges working for a newspaper.

“They would just throw you into the fire,” said Lane. “The first night I had to work desk, nobody had shown me the ropes. But we had to put the paper out.”

The Joys of Sports

Lane said he felt like he was part of the games.

“I had a good time in sports,” he said. “You would get pumped up for the games, just like the coaches and players, if you had a good game to cover. You didn’t pull for anybody unless it was deadline and the game was entering overtime. You wanted somebody to win fast.”

Lane said being around high school and college athletes helped him mentally and physically.

“Staying around young people keeps you young,” said Lane. “I’ve covered different levels, but my favorite was high school sports. You get to know people and their families. I still feel young.”

Retirement comes

After 49 years and 11 months in the business, Lane walked out of the doors at the Times-News for the final time in November 2012.

His accomplishments read like the grand marshal of the sportswriter parade. Here are some highlights:

— 1987 UPI Best Sportswriter in Tennessee.

— 1984 Best Story in the State (about church services NASCAR drivers like Ned Jarrett, Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough held in the pits on Sunday race days).

— “Super Kids” series in 1981 won first place in the state among all sports writers.

— Chosen as Sportswriter of the Year in Tennessee and Virginia.

“The Tennessee award was in 1990 in Lawrenceburg,” Lane said. “Phil Fulmer was there. I got up and told some jokes, but I was scared to death. I said, ‘I’m from Church Hill. They offered to put in a Taco Bell, but the people there said no. They said one phone company was enough.’

“Then I said, ‘Mount Carmel is getting its own lottery. The winner gets a dollar a year for the next million years.’ ”

— Interviewed Ted Turner in 1976.

— Covered the 1975 World Series between Cincinnati and Boston.

— Covered three world heavyweight boxing championships.

— Covered over 20 major college football bowl games.

— Covered countless high school state championships.

— Received a lifetime achievement award from the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

— Was inducted into the Northeast Tennessee Hall of Fame in 1997.

Overall, Lane said he reflects back fondly.

“I can tell you what an honor and a privilege it was, looking back at my career and having the opportunity to meet so many people,” Lane said. “I know so many people now, and I wouldn’t take any amount of money for that.”

Lane said he misses doing his Memory Lane column, a popular where-are-they-now feature in the Times-News sports section for many years.

“People still talk about it,” said Lane. “There’s other stuff I don’t miss.”

The Foundation at Home

When Lane looks back on his sportswriting career, he said it’s easy to see the reason for his success: his wife, Rita.

“She really had a positive influence on the boys, Marty, who is an electronics technician, and Shannon, who is a pilot,” said Lane. “And she has been an inspiration to me.”