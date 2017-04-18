Hopwood Church addition set for groundbreaking

Hopwood Memorial Christian Church is approaching the 200th anniversary of its founding and will soon be presenting a new and attractive face and bring the historic building into the 21st century in terms of accessibility.

Groundbreaking for the $1.6 million project is set to begin in May. Work is expected to take about nine months to complete.

Timothty Ross, minister of the church, said plans for the two-story addition include “expanding seating in the sanctuary, constructing a spacious entry and gathering space, installing an elevator, increasing the size of the fellowship hall, improving parking around the church building and landscaping the grounds.”

With portions of the present sanctuary approaching 150 years old, Ross said the church’s planning team worked with the Elizabethton architectural firm of Reedy and Sykes Architectural Design and Burleson Construction of Johnson City “to create a design that maintains the simple beauty of the current stone structure while providing for the needs of a bustling congregation.”

The approved proposal called for constructing a 4,075-square-foot structure in front of the current sanctuary, increasing seating capacity by 50 spaces.

The main entrance to the church will face Milligan College’s Derthick Hall, with another entrance facing Buffalo Creek. The outside doors will open into a broad vestibule and gathering area, which will include an elevator, restrooms, cloakroom and a library/meeting room.

The current exterior appearance of the church will be preserved with the reuse of stone from the current vestibule, and will be faced with similarly colored composite shingles. Current stained-glass windows will be refitted into the new structure.

Landscape design has been provided by Ken Soergel of Johnson City Landscape Design.

During the construction period, Sunday services will be moved to the chapel of Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan, located at 1 Walker Drive, across the Milligan Highway from the church.

For more information, visit the church's website at hopwoodcc.org.