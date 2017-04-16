Meet your neighbors: The Kingerys' adventure ends in a new home and a new life

Two weeks after they moved it, Kingery said the neighbors are still being so welcoming to her family and so kind. "The kids were just invited to a birthday party," she said.

It is a long, long way from the deplorable and hopeless conditions the family was in just a few weeks earlier.

Back in the last week of March, Kingery told a caseworker for the Department of Children's Services that her children needed beds. She said they were sleeping on the floor.

That is how Angie Odom, director of the Elizabethton TLC Community Center, also known as the Abortion Alternatives and Women's Center, became involved. Odom sometimes works with DCS on unusual requests and she was asked if she could help with finding beds for the children.

"That is all I thought it was when this started," Odom said. She called Kingery to get the dimensions for the room to make sure the beds would fit. She made an appointment to come by the apartment to check that there would be no other problems in placing the beds.

As soon as she walked into the apartment, Odom knew the problem was much larger than just securing beds for the children. "At first, it looked like there were spider webs between the walls and the ceiling, but then I saw the webs were moving. ... It was groups of roaches." She said the roaches were crawling down the walls

She said it was not a problem of bad housekeeping. The apartment looked orderly and neat except for the bug problem. It was obvious the problem was much larger than Kingery could control. The entire apartment building was infested.

Then Odom asked to see the children's room.

It was on the second floor of the tiny apartment. "There was not one piece of furniture on that floor," Odom said. There was no furniture, no possessions for the children who slept there. Then she looked at the carpet.

"The rug was moving," she said of the large population of insects and other vermin inhabiting the very space where the children placed blankets to sleep every night.

She noticed a powder scattered about the floor, electric sockets and other places. Kingery told her the landlord had provided them with the powder to kill bedbugs, but it wasn't working.

After seeing all this, Odom looked at Kingery and told her "This is not OK. I will help you." She said Kingery seemed surprised by the promise.

When she left the apartment, Odom contacted an exterminator, who told her it would be best to have the family get out of the apartment. Based on the family's circumstances, that would not be possible. She said the family already had to scrape up the $450 per month rent for the apartment they were living in. There was no way they could come up with the cash for deposits to move to a new place.

That night, Odom said she was lying in her comfortable, warm bed, but she could not sleep. She kept thinking about the children lying on the roach and bedbug infested floor.

Odom did have one important asset she would be able to use to help the family. A missionary team of 60 workers from Crosspoint Church in Detroit was already scheduled to arrive and provide labor for whatever was needed as part of Project Hometown.

The next morning, Odom cancelled plans to deliver beds to the apartment. "There was no point in putting new beds in the apartment. They would immediately become infested. The first thing to do was remove the family.

She explained her plan to them. They must leave everything behind except for the clothes they were wearing and some photos from their wall that must be sealed in plastic sandwich bags. "It would be just like they lost everything in a fire," Odom said.

She and her staff began gathering new and used clothing for the family. The Department of Child Services helped with clothing and other items.

Before putting on the new clothes, Odom made arrangement with Jack Buckles, a member of TLC’s board of directors. Buckles has a commercial campground and he allowed the family the use of the showers to clean up before putting on the new clothes.

Odom contacted Americourt Motel, which offered a special discount for the family. The deal included free breakfast, helping to alleviate another concern, since there was no way to cook in the hotel. Life Care Center of Elizabethton, which is within walking distance of Americourt, offered free meals to the family for the two weeks they were at the motel.

They were at Americourt because it was difficult to find housing for the family. At least two bedrooms were needed, but the family had very limited income. There was also a past addiction problem that caused problems. Kingsery said she had previously had a problem with pills. The children also had a dog.

Odom said what really mattered to her was that the parents were willing to work. She said Mr. Kingery had been employed for the past two years and Mrs. Kingery had held a job for the past year.

Odom has been TLC’s director for 17 years has seen families that are unwilling to help themselves. She said the Kingery family was not like that. They were not only willing to work, they did not expect any help. She said Mrs. Kingery asked her several times, "Why are you doing this for us? You don't know us."

It took two weeks, but Odom and her helpers found an apartment for the family. Odom decided to make it a surprise. Workers from Crosspoint got the apartment ready. Big John's provided material and Ritchie's Furniture provided new furniture, including new beds for the children. When workers told Odom the apartment had a washer and dryer hookup, she contacted Lowe's asking if they might have a set that had been dented or otherwise marked down. A short time later she got a call back that Lowe's was donating a new washer and dryer.

There was one final part of the story. Nakita had told Odom she wished she could marry Justin, but there was just no money for the family to do it. Justin confirmed he would like to marry Nakita. So, a few days before the family moved in to their new apartment, Odom was at the Jeweler's Bench, where she was given a set of gold wedding bands. Felty-Roland Florist agreed to provide flowers.

As the day for the family to move in drew near, Odom saw a lot of children from the apartment building outside. She knew most of them because of her summer feeding program, where food was brought each day to low-income children to make up for the food they don't get when school is out. The children knew and trusted her. She told them about the new family moving in and asked them to welcome them. The children agreed.

So, when the move finally came, the Kingserys were met by not only a lot of children, but a lot of their parents as well. Somehow, the Kingery children got through the crowd and raced to their bedroom. That was when Odom heard the screaming.

The bedroom had only a few pieces of furniture and few toys, but the children were amazed. They not only had toys, they had their own beds to sleep in.

They screamed loudly and for a long time, but they were screaming with joy," Odom said. Most of the community had invited themselves inside the apartment and were also smiling and enjoying all the happiness. Then it got even happier.

"Justin took one of the flowers we had put on the table and he went down on one knee before Nakita," Odom said. The room was packed with people witnessing the proposal. Justin gave a heart-felt proposal and Nakita said “yes."

The volunteers from Crosspoint had one more task. They converted the community room at TLC into a wedding chapel for Justin and Nakita and their children. Once again a room was overflowing with joy for a family which had so recently known the depths of despair.

"I just want to thank everyone who helped us." Nakita said last week when she recalled the events. "It has been adventure."

Odom also used the word "adventure. She said it was only the second wedding for TLC in the 17 years she has been the director. It all started with a request to provide children with beds. She said there had been no plan. "I call it an adventure. I never know what adventure God is going to take me on."