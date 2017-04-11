Annual plant auction takes place Saturday morning

Over 400 top-quality plants will be available for auction including a wide variety of perennials, trees, shrubs, flowers, fruit trees, native plants and rare plant varieties.

The plants are donated by several nurseries in East Tennessee so they are all locally grown. The proceeds from this sale will be used to support the introduction of new and unusual plant material in East Tennessee and for other horticulture-education programs for adults and youth.

The plants can be viewed and auction registration will begin at 8:15 a.m. The auction will begin at 9. The auction is sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension Office for Carter County, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and the East Tennessee Nursery Association.

The plants will be auctioned by Bobby Alley of Valley Realty and Auction and Rainbow Realty. For more information, call the UT Extension Office in Carter County at 423-542-1818 or email typetty@utk.edu for more information. The auction is free and registration will be on site.