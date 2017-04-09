Young picker won't need to pack his bags for Flag Pond fiddler's convention

Like them, banjo player Kevin Beddingfield is used to going the distance to reach the far-flung halls on the convention circuit, but he won’t have to this time. Kevin, an 8-year-old (going on 9), lives with his parents and twin sisters less than five miles from the the Old Flag Pond School where the April 29 event will be held.

He said Thursday he’s excited the convention is in his hometown, but he isn’t treating it any differently than the competitions and radio shows he’s played in North Carolina, Kentucky and other corners of Tennessee.

His two-to-three-hour daily practice regimen is unchanged in the weeks before the convention, and he’s still going to regular lessons in Abingdon for banjo and Church Hill for mandolin. He said he finds time to practice between his home school lessons and caring for his 3-year-old sisters, which he claims are so wild he’s “always running them back and forth.”

At 3, Kevin stumbled upon YouTube videos of renowned banjo players Grandpa Jones and David "Stringbean" Akeman and almost immediately idolized the two musicians. He told his parents he wanted to play banjo just like them.

When he was 4, his father bought him a small travel banjo and Kevin set to work in front of the computer. By watching videos on the internet, he taught himself to play clawhammer banjo well enough to mimic some of his favorite songs.

He built up his live performance chops by playing for residents of nursing homes in and around Northeast Tennessee.

He plans to play his favorite song, “Mountain Dew,” at the fiddler’s convention.

“I like all of it, but I really like the verse about Brother Bill, that’s probably my favorite part of the song,” Kevin said. “When I get to the buzzards in the sky, I jump up and down.”

In videos of his performance of the song, the young banjo player channels Grandpa Jones, from his gruff delivery of some of the moonshining song’s lines, to the exaggerated toe-tapping and foot-stomping, to the hard flourishes punctuating musical sections.

Kevin’s mother Paula said her son is a natural performer, and when he’s playing banjo, “the bigger the crowd, the better.”

At a January recording of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour in Lexington, Kentucky, Paula said she was more nervous watching from the green room than Kevin was on stage.

“They sent us a copy of the video from the taping,” she said. “We downloaded it and watched it together, and I couldn’t believe it. It looked like there were 5,000 people in the audience.”

After a handful of conventions and placing well in fairground music competitions, Kevin has his hook baited for bigger fish — you might even call them “grander.”

“My personal goal is to be on the Grand Ole Opry before I turn 10,” he said with determination. “I want to be a musician.”

To achieve that goal, Kevin said he intends to keep traveling the convention circuit and networking with other musicians in hopes of nabbing a ticket to the Opry by his own deadline, which comes a year-and-a-week from now.

Local organizers of the Flag Pond fiddler’s convention, Roy Andrade and Tim Pharis, are expecting hundreds of musicians competing for the cash prizes up for grabs.

Andrade, an associate professor in East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program, said the convention, a time-honored tradition in the hills, is a celebration of the region’s heritage.

“It’s an event that celebrates not only music, but also the natural surroundings that gave life to the music and the mountain culture that supports it,” he said.

He added that regulars on the convention circuit have caught wind of the event and are making plans to attend.

Andrade said Pharis, a ranger at the new Rocky Fork State Park in Flag Pond, conceived the idea to bring recognition to the area and its history.

Registration will open at noon, with the contest running from 1-5 p.m. A 6 p.m. supper will be followed by an 8 p.m. concert featuring The Flag Ponderers before the winners are announced at 9 p.m. The event will conclude with a 9:30 p.m. square dance.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 10. Camping will also be available for $10.